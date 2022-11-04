Afton State Park phenology, October 28 to November 10, 2022

The moon in full eclipse. (NASA)

From park naturalist Linda Radimecky: Afton State Park will be closed for a Youth Mentored deer from 6 p.m. Friday Nov 4 through 9 a.m. Monday Nov 7. Only those hunters that have been selected for this hunt will be permitted in the park. For more information check the park webpage.

It is time to think about making those snowshoes you have always wanted. This year there will be a two-part class: Sat Nov 12 is part 1; Saturday Nov 19 is part 2. During this 2 day class, participants will learn the history of snowshoes, the different styles available then lace nylon webbing onto wooden snowshoe frames. Information on how to varnish and care for wooden snowshoes will also be covered. Reservations required, sizes are limited. $80/snowshoe pair. 651-231-6968, Linda.Radimecky@state.mn.us. If you have a pair of snowshoes that you have not finished, you are welcome to reserve a spot in this class to finish them.

We will be switching to two-week phenology updates for the winter rather than the weekly update.

Astronomy

In the evening on Tuesday November 1st look for the planet Saturn just above the Moon. And Hallowe’en is on Sunday the 31st. Hallowe’en is a cross-quarter day, roughly half-way between the Fall Solstice and the Winter Equinox. Happy Haunting!









There’s a lot of astronomy in these two weeks. On Friday the 4th look for the planet Jupiter just above the Moon. Stay up late on the Monday the 7th (or get up early on the 8th) to see a total eclipse of the Moon! The eclipse will start at about 2:00 AM and end about 8:00 AM, after sunrise.

And the night of the 8th is the Full Beaver Moon, marking the time of year when beavers become less active and spend more time in their lodges. Late in the evening on the 9th the Taurid Meteor Shower will probably be washed out by bright moonlight, but you never know, so if you’re out after dark have a look in the southern sky. Finally, on the 10th and 11th the Moon does a little dance with the planet Mars. On the 10th the Moon will be above Mars, and on the 11th it will be below Mars.

Birds

White-throated Sparrows are passing through our area heading farther south for winter. Many of the birds that spend the summer at Afton have already left for points farther south, like Meadowlarks, Bobolinks, and even Turkey Vultures. But for some birds who spend the summer farther north, Afton is where they come for the winter! Look for flocks of Dark eyed Juncos in fields and meadows; the sides of their tails are banded in white, making them easy to identify. And keep a lookout for Red-breasted Nuthatches. Some years they come south to Afton for the winter, and some years they stay farther north.









Mammals

Three species of squirrels live at Afton, and all three remain active through the winter. Gray Squirrels and the larger Fox Squirrels are both “scatter-hoarders”. They prepare for winter by gathering acorns and other hard-shelled nuts, and burying them at a variety of different locations throughout their territories.





Red Squirrels are much smaller than Gray or Fox Squirrels. They prefer to eat the seeds of conifers, and create a big pile of cones and seeds to eat during the winter called a “midden”. If any of the three kinds of squirrels run out of food in their winter caches, they will eat the buds on trees.







Fungi

Fungi have their very own kingdom, just like plants and animals. Even though they look like plants, fungi are actually more closely related to animals! The bracket or shelf fungi are common at Afton. Look for them in the woods, often growing on dead trees.





And we are right at the end of the season for Giant Puffballs. As you might guess, the Giant Puffball is big, with reports of individuals up to five feet long and over 50 pounds! They are more commonly the size of a softball or maybe a soccer ball. When they are young they have a creamy white exterior and interior. The Giant Puffball doesn’t have a stem, but is attached to its underground mycelium by what’s called a mycelial cord. As they get older, the surface cracks into plates that drop away, exposing millions of yellow to olive-brown spores. Whenever anything touches the Puffball, the spores puff out in a tiny cloud to be carried by the wind. Giant Puffballs prefer rich soil, and you may see them in meadows or along the edges of streams.







Trees

This week’s featured oak is the White Oak. Like all members of the white oak group, it has rounded lobes, and its acorns take only one season to mature. The acorns are an important food for turkeys, grouse, squirrels, and deer. Note that the terminal lobe, the lobe at the very end of the leaf, appears to have two little fingers. This distinguishes the leaf of the White Oak from that of the Bur Oak, which we’ll meet next week. The bark is broken into reddish-gray scales.









And perhaps the most colorful tree in the autumn woods is the Maple. There are several species at Afton, some native and some introduced. Both the Sugar Maple and the Red Maple turn orange to a brilliant red in the fall. Maples have winged seeds called “samara” that are green when they “helicopter” down from the tree and later fade to a tan color. The Silver Maple has gray furrowed bark that becomes scaly as the tree gets older.

Weather observations

Here are some weather observations for these two weeks from past years.

Friday, October 28 2012: high in 40s; 2020: sunny, high near 50° Saturday, October 29 2019: frosty morning, high in 40s Sunday, October 30 2012: high near 50° Monday, October 31 1991: record rainfall of 0.85 inches, followed by record snowfall of 8.2 inches (the start of the Hallowe’en blizzard) Tuesday, November 1 1991: record snowfall of 18.5 inches, record rainfall of 1.85 inches (the continuation of the Hallowe’en blizzard) Wednesday, November 2 2014: sunny, with a high near 60°; 2021: cloudy day in the 40s Thursday, November 3 1991: record low of 8° (extreme cold following the Hallowe’en blizzard ensured that the layer of ice from rain that fell before the snow lasted until spring); 2020: record high of 75° Friday, November 4 1991: record low of minus 3°; 2020: record high of 74° Saturday, November 5 2016: record high of 73° Sunday, November 6 1991: record low of zero; 2000: record rainfall of 1.54 inches; 2020: record high of 75° Monday, November 7 1991: record low of minus 6°; 2020 : record high of 74° Tuesday, November 8 1991: record low of 1°; 2020: windy and in the 70s. Wednesday, November 9 2014: high in 40s with gusty winds of 40 miles per hour; 2020: rain off and on through day; 2021: beautiful day in the 50s with the last leaves falling from trees Thursday, November 10 2012: record high of 69°; 2020: record snowfall of 5.5 inches

Photo/Image credits

All photos copyright Nina Manzi, except: