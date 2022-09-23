Stillwater church invites community to listen, understand, connect with Indigenous culture

All are invited to an education series at Trinity Lutheran Church with special guest Vance Blackfox, citizen of the Cherokee Nation, founder and director of Other+Wise, and director of Indigenous Ministries and Tribal Relations of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) churchwide organization.

With a goal to listen, understand and connect—the series includes “Blanket Exercise” on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2-4 p.m. in the Garden Room at Trinity (ages 15 and up), “Indigenous Thought & Theology” on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 6:30-8 p.m. in the Worship Center at Trinity (open to all ages), and “Indian 101” on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 6:30-8 p.m. in the Worship Center at Trinity (open to all ages). Events are free provided by a generous grant from the Saint Paul Area Synod but do require registration. Detailed descriptions of each class and a sign up form are on Trinity’s web site.

Coinciding with the education series, Trinity Lutheran Church is honored to be the host site of the traveling exhibit Why Treaties Matter: Self Government in the Dakota and Ojibwe Nations. This interactive exhibit emphasizes American Indian sovereignty as an ongoing continental reality. Learn from Dakota and Ojibwe Nations’ new and innovative ways to create community, build sustainable systems, and relate to one another. The exhibit is a collaboration of the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, the Minnesota Humanities Center, and the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian.

Trinity’s Pastor of Lifelong Faith Formation, Peter Weston Miller, says, “We believe that sharing our stories and experiences (both ancient and new) are healing. This series, featuring Vance Blackfox, along with the Why Treaties Matter exhibit, will help to re-center some of our collective understanding of Indigenous history, contemporary theology, and resilient values that can help all of us grow into a more equitable future.”

Both the education series and exhibit are brought to you by Trinity’s Racial Justice Ministry Team. Rachel Schmeltzer, team leader, says, “I am looking forward to learning from Vance Blackfox and deepening my own understanding of Indigenous history, current experiences, and ways to take action together. The listen-understand-connect events are not to be missed!”

The Why Treaties Matter: Self Government in the Dakota and Ojibwe Nations exhibit is open to the public Wednesday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-Noon & 3:30-6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 29, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 30, Noon-4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 4, 3:30-6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-Noon & 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Trinity is located at 115 4th St. N in Stillwater at the corner of Fourth and Myrtle Streets. Please use Trinity’s main entrance on Fourth Street.

The mission statement of the church reads: Because God first loved us, we live as Jesus in the world, loving God and loving neighbor. For more information, please visit www.trinitylc.org or call 651-439-7400.

Learn more: https://trinitylc.org/welcome/who-we-are/racial-justice/