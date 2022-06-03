St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

Pasture walk will highlight agricultural and environmental potential of livestock grazing

Event in northwest Wisconsin hosted by farmers who produce meat while protecting soil and water.

By | | 2 minute read

Cattle grazing at Anathoth Community Farm. (Photo courtesy Anathoth Community Farm)

The Northwest Wisconsin Graziers Network invite you to a multi-enterprise pasture walk hosted by Anathoth Community Farm near Luck in Polk County on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to noon.  Kicking off our new season of pasture walks ,this educational event will emphasize direct marketing, multi-species, regenerative agriculture, and watershed protection.

The Anathoth Community Farm is home to Mike Miles, Barb Kass, and their extended family. They raise fully pastured beef, poultry, and pork and do retail sales directly to customers. The farm consists of about 60 acres on gently rolling lighter soils with pastures and wooded areas.  Using temporary polywire fencing and portable animal pens, Miles moves animals up to three times per day, thereby creating better soil health, water infiltration and diversified animal nutrition. Short term high stocking density grazing, out-wintering beef cattle and bale grazing will be discussed, along with answering any and all questions from pasture walk participants.

The farm has established key-line swales to harvest melted snow and rainwater run-off which could otherwise cause erosion. The swale borders are planted with various perennials both trees and shrubs.  Forages are grown in the alleys.  Silvopasturing include both partial clearing for grazing and establishment of trees in existing pastures.  The farm features rotational beef grazing, pastured poultry, layers, broilers, and ducks, pastured hogs, and solar power that supplies electricity to the grid.  The farm also uses a three-point, no-till seeder to inter-seed forage mixes and cover crops in heavy use areas.

The farm is located at 740 Round Lake Road, south of Hwy 48.  From Luck, take Hwy 48 east 8 miles, turn right or south on County E, drive about two miles, then turn right on Round Lake Road.  Drive about two miles to the farm. From Cumberland, take Hwy 48 about 12 miles, then turn left or south on County E.  Watch for the signs. For more information, contact Mike or Barb at 715-472-8721 or Lynn Johnson 715-225-9882 at Northwest Wisconsin Graziers.

Facebook event page

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 builds support for river stewardship, and connects people and organizations. It is an independent news source produced by Greg Seitz, with past support from the St. Croix River Association.

Donate to St. Croix 360 today »

Story of 360

One of the biggest challenges facing the St. Croix River is harmful blooms of algae in in the lower river, due to excess nutrients in runoff. The goal is to restore the river by reducing phosphorus levels to 360 tons/year. Learn more »

Share Your News

St. Croix 360 is powered by a broad community of St. Croix River-loving people. Please visit our submission page to send tips, press releases, and other news.

Submit an Event

Lower St. Croix: St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash.

For events elsewhere in the watershed, contact St. Croix 360 directly.

St. Croix 360 Syndication

To help increase awareness of the St. Croix River, news organizations and other outlets are free to share St. Croix 360 content, as long as you follow a few simple rules.

Republish St. Croix 360 stories »

Partners

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to St. Croix 360 and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email greg@stcroix360.com

Pasture walk will highlight agricultural and environmental potential of livestock grazing