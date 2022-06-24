DNR: Take the pledge to prevent aquatic invasive species spread

Minnesota introduces new online pledge to follow state laws and guidelines for keeping lakes and rivers safe.

Boat cleaning area at a water access point. (Courtesy MN DNR)

Heading into the summer recreation season, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is rolling out a new online pledge to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Anyone 18 or older can go to the new Pledge to Protect Minnesota Waters page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/AISPledge) to take the pledge and upload a photo, if desired. The pledge affirms that participants will follow Minnesota’s “Clean, Drain, Dispose” laws and will encourage others to do so.

“The pledge allows people to demonstrate their commitment to protect Minnesota waters,” said Tina Fitzgerald, aquatic invasive species prevention planner. “Aquatic invasive species, such as zebra mussels, starry stonewort and Eurasian watermilfoil, are spread by people, which means people can prevent their spread.”

Visitors to the page can also see other public pledges and share the page with friends.

Regardless of the activity—boating, paddling, fishing, moving shoreline equipment, using recreational gear on the water, or caring for aquarium pets or water gardens—everyone can pledge to do their part and take several simple actions to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Be sure to follow Minnesota laws:

Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

And take these additional steps to reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species whenever possible:

Decontaminate watercraft and equipment – find free stations on the Courtesy Decontamination page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Decon).

People should contact an area DNR aquatic invasive species specialist (mndnr.gov/AISContacts) if they think they have found any invasive species that has not already been confirmed in a lake or river.

More information is available on the Aquatic Invasive Species page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/AIS).