Input invited on next phase of Afton stream restoration

Watershed district prepares to restore meanders, reconnect stream to its floodplain, and enhance trout habitat.

A makeshift dam removed to prevent continued impoundment and warming of stream flow and an active ravine leading up the bluff was stabilized using a series of check dams and native revegetation (SWWD photo)

The South Washington Watershed District (SWWD) is submitting an [Environmental Assessment Worksheet] for the proposed Afton Alps Trout Brook Stream Restoration project at Afton Alps ski area and Afton State Park, Denmark Township, MN.

The South Washington Watershed District proposes to continue the ecological and hydraulic restoration of Trout Brook through the ski area and State Park in cooperation with Great River Greening (GRG), the

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Vail Resorts Management Company (Vail).

Restoration concept map courtesy SWWD

The Phase III Trout Brook Stream Restoration Project will include remeandering portions of the channel, reconnecting the stream with its natural floodplain, and installing rock and woody riffles to enhance trout habitat and reduce incision, erosion, and sedimentation. One culvert will be replaced to provide for improved fish passage.

The EAW can be viewed on the South Washington Watershed District website at www.swwdmn.org.

The public comment period will be open until March 24, 2022. Comments can be submitted to:

John Loomis

SWWD Program Manager

2302 Tower Drive

Woodbury, MN 55125

(651) 714-3729

john.loomis@woodburymn.gov

Learn more