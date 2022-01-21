St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

Listen: St. Croix 360 founder interviewed on River Radio

Program features discussion about several St. Croix River current events.

Thank you to the Marine Community Library for inviting St. Croix 360’s founder and editor Greg Seitz on the weekly program River Radio in December. Seitz and host Gayle Knutson talked about a wide range of topics, primarily discussing several recent St. Croix 360 stories:

  • PFAS or “forever chemicals” found in lower St. Croix fish
  • Stranded 100-year-old mussels at Wild River State Park
  • Rare Ross’s Gull spotted at Douglas Point
  • Lake sturgeon tagging, tracking, and fishing
  • Allen S. King Plant redevelopment plans
  • And more!

St. Croix 360’s segment begins at 37:15. Before the interview, Knutson talked about mining near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.with Becky Rom, chair of the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters.

Thank you to Gayle and co-host Jim Maher not only for the invitation and the interview, but some very kind and generous words about supporting St. Croix 360 at the end of the segment. And thanks to technical director Matt Quast for making everything sound good!

Listen here:

The show is also available to stream on the Library’s website, or on major podcast platforms.

