Craig Hansen selected as superintendent of Saint Croix National Scenic Riverway

New leader comes from Grand Portage National Monument, replacing Julie Galonska.

Craig Hansen (Courtesy NPS)

National Park Service (NPS) Regional Director Bert Frost announced the selection of Craig Hansen as superintendent of Saint Croix National Scenic Riverway spanning over 200 miles of forested landscape through Wisconsin and Minnesota. He currently serves as superintendent at Grand Portage National Monument. He will assume his new role in February. 

“We are pleased to welcome Craig as the new superintendent,” said Frost. “He brings a wealth of institutional knowledge from his years of leadership experience and a proven track record of working with diverse partners. This skillset will make him an outstanding superintendent for the park.”  

“It’s a great honor to be selected as superintendent of Saint Croix National Scenic Riverway,” Hansen said about his appointment. “I am excited to work together with the park’s staff, partners and communities along the St. Croix and Namekagon Rivers to protect and continue to connect people to the amazing resources and experiences of the Saint Croix National Scenic Riverway.” 

A 19-year veteran of the NPS, Hansen has a wide range of work and leadership experiences in parks throughout the Midwest Region including Grand Portage National Monument, Mississippi National River and Recreation Area, and Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site.  

Prior to joining the NPS permanently, Hansen held a variety of positions with the United States Army Corps of Engineers as a park ranger. He also served as the Environmental Learning Center Coordinator and Interpreter for the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department. He joined the National Park Service in 2003 as the education specialist at Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site. He later became the chief of interpretation and ultimately the superintendent before accepting the superintendency at Grand Portage National Monument in March of 2017.  

Hansen earned a bachelor’s degree in recreation, parks and leisure services from Minnesota State University, Mankato as well as an associate degree in parks and recreation management from Minot State University – Bottineau. He will relocate to the St. Croix Falls area with his wife Kasha, and their two high school-aged children in the coming months. They enjoy getting outdoors with their two dogs and look forward to exploring all that makes Saint Croix National Scenic Riverway and the surrounding area special. 

