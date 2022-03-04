Meet new St. Croix Riverway superintendent Craig Hansen

Craig Hansen (Photo courtesy NPS)

Wild Rivers Conservancy of the St. Croix & Namekagon will be hosting a reception to welcome Craig Hansen, the new superintendent of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway on Thursday, March 24.

Wild Rivers Conservancy of the St. Croix & Namekagon, the official nonprofit partner of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, looks forward to the continued collaboration with the staff of this local national park. “Our partnership with the National Park Service is the core of our organization,” shares Deb Ryun, executive director of the Conservancy. “We look forward to collaborating with Craig and his staff on projects that advance our missions.”

Craig, a 19-year veteran of the National Park Service, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new appointment at the national park. “It’s a great honor to be selected as superintendent of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway,” says Hansen. “I am excited to work together with the park’s staff, partners, and communities along the St. Croix and Namekagon Rivers to protect and continue to connect people to the amazing resources and experiences of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway.”

This commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Lower St. Croix, which was the first addition of new river miles to the federal Wild & Scenic Rivers system. The scenic and recreational designation was intended to safeguard its character and to provide people a chance to enjoy a wilderness-like experience and a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities. Craig is stepping into the leadership role at the Riverway at an exciting time.

To welcome Craig to the Riverway, plan to join Wild Rivers Conservancy for light refreshments at their home located at 1015 N Cascade Street in Osceola from 5:30 PM – 7 PM, March 24th. This is a free event, but registration is required as space is limited. To register, please visit www.wildriversconservancy.org/events.