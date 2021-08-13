Xcel Energy grant supports river education program

Wild Rivers Conservancy receives funding to help more kids connect with the St. Croix.

Andrea Jorgenson and Jennifer Prochnow of the Xcel Energy Foundation deliver the check to Executive Director Deb Ryun and the staff of Wild Rivers Conservancy.

Thanks to a newly awarded $5,000 grant from the Xcel Energy Foundation, the Wild Rivers Conservancy will be able to get more kids outside and experiencing their national park through the Rivers Are Alive program.

This K-12 environmental education program connects students to the St. Croix River and its watershed through engaging science activities. It is offered in partnership by Wild Rivers Conservancy and the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, a unit of the National Park Service.

Funding from the Xcel Energy Foundation will support efforts to get kids outside by delivering Rivers Are Alive as a hybrid model.

Thanks to this funding, Rivers Are Alive will be able to reach new and traditionally underserved schools, adapt programming to meet the needs of diverse audiences, and increase knowledge of environmental science.

The Conservancy looks forward to fostering the next generation of river stewards through these efforts and thanks the Xcel Energy Foundation for their long-standing support.

Learn more about the Rivers Are Alive program.