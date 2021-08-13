St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

Xcel Energy grant supports river education program

Wild Rivers Conservancy receives funding to help more kids connect with the St. Croix.

By | | < 1 minute read

Andrea Jorgenson and Jennifer Prochnow of the Xcel Energy Foundation deliver the check to Executive Director Deb Ryun and the staff of Wild Rivers Conservancy.

Thanks to a newly awarded $5,000 grant from the Xcel Energy Foundation, the Wild Rivers Conservancy will be able to get more kids outside and experiencing their national park through the Rivers Are Alive program.

This K-12 environmental education program connects students to the St. Croix River and its watershed through engaging science activities. It is offered in partnership by Wild Rivers Conservancy and the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, a unit of the National Park Service. 

Funding from the Xcel Energy Foundation will support efforts to get kids outside by delivering Rivers Are Alive as a hybrid model. 

Thanks to this funding, Rivers Are Alive will be able to reach new and traditionally underserved schools, adapt programming to meet the needs of diverse audiences, and increase knowledge of environmental science. 

The Conservancy looks forward to fostering the next generation of river stewards through these efforts and thanks the Xcel Energy Foundation for their long-standing support.

Learn more about the Rivers Are Alive program.

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 builds support for river stewardship, and connects people and organizations. It is an independent news source produced by Greg Seitz, with past support from the St. Croix River Association.

Donate to St. Croix 360 today »

Story of 360

One of the biggest challenges facing the St. Croix River is harmful blooms of algae in in the lower river, due to excess nutrients in runoff. The goal is to restore the river by reducing phosphorus levels to 360 tons/year. Learn more »

Share Your News

St. Croix 360 is powered by a broad community of St. Croix River-loving people. Please visit our submission page to send tips, press releases, and other news.

Submit an Event

Lower St. Croix: St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash.

For events elsewhere in the watershed, contact St. Croix 360 directly.

St. Croix 360 Syndication

To help increase awareness of the St. Croix River, news organizations and other outlets are free to share St. Croix 360 content, as long as you follow a few simple rules.

Republish St. Croix 360 stories »

Partners