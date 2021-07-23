St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

Shrinking sharp-tailed grouse population causes canceled hunting season

Threatened barrens bird species has a stronghold along upper St. Croix River — but biologists are concerned.

By | | 2 minute read

Via the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources:

Sharp-tailed grouse (Wisconsin DNR)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that the fall 2021 sharp-tailed grouse hunting season remains closed due to the spring surveys results and concerns over future viability of the sharp-tailed grouse population. Permits and applications will not be available or accepted this year.

Each year, the sharp-tailed grouse advisory committee, which consists of interested conservation groups and DNR wildlife biologists, uses spring dancing ground surveys to evaluate the size of the population.

The recommendation to keep the sharp-tailed grouse hunting season closed follows the review of spring 2021 survey data, historical data trends and scientific models that indicate a potential marked decrease in population viability if hunting were to take place this fall. This is the third year the season has been closed. 

Although permits will not be issued this year, sharp-tailed grouse will retain their status as a game species per state law. Those who are passionate about Wisconsin’s strong and historic tradition of sharp-tailed grouse hunting should be encouraged by the significant partnerships that exist in the northwest part of the state.

DNR staff are hopeful that the population will respond positively to ongoing focused habitat management efforts to restore the young forests and barrens habitats that sharp-tailed grouse depend upon for survival.

More information on sharp-tailed grouse hunting and management in Wisconsin is available on the DNR’s website here.

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 builds support for river stewardship, and connects people and organizations. It is an independent news source produced by Greg Seitz, with past support from the St. Croix River Association.

Donate to St. Croix 360 today »

Story of 360

One of the biggest challenges facing the St. Croix River is harmful blooms of algae in in the lower river, due to excess nutrients in runoff. The goal is to restore the river by reducing phosphorus levels to 360 tons/year. Learn more »

Share Your News

St. Croix 360 is powered by a broad community of St. Croix River-loving people. Please visit our submission page to send tips, press releases, and other news.

Submit an Event

Lower St. Croix: St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash.

For events elsewhere in the watershed, contact St. Croix 360 directly.

St. Croix 360 Syndication

To help increase awareness of the St. Croix River, news organizations and other outlets are free to share St. Croix 360 content, as long as you follow a few simple rules.

Republish St. Croix 360 stories »

Partners