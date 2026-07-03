Minnesota DNR encourages boaters to be courteous, remember waterways are shared resources

Officials say public water users should think of how activities affect other people and the environment.

Anglers on White Bear Lake at sunrise, fishing opener, 2009. (Minnesota DNR)

Waterways likely will be extremely busy in the days around and including the Fourth of July, as people across Minnesota enjoy getting out in their motorized and non-motorized watercraft. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds all recreationists to remember the state’s waters belong to all people, and everyone has the right to enjoy them.

“Some people will be fishing, kayaking or paddleboarding, and others just out for a cruise, riding a personal watercraft, or wake surfing,” said Lt. Eric Sullivan, leader of the DNR’s statewide Marine Unit. “We all play a role in protecting our waterways and keeping them safe, so please remember: These are shared resources and it’s up to everyone to ensure their activities don’t negatively affect the environment or the safety and enjoyment of other users.”

A few things to keep in mind:

Prioritize safety: Wear a life jacket and, on watercraft that have one, an engine cut-off device. Leave alcohol on shore.

Wear a life jacket and, on watercraft that have one, an engine cut-off device. Leave alcohol on shore. Own your wake: All motorized watercraft can create wakes that pose safety risks to other water users, erode shorelines, harm water quality, and negatively impact fish and wildlife habitat. The DNR recommends all boaters stay at least 200 feet from the shoreline or other boaters. Anyone creating a wake should avoid repetitive passes through the same area.

All motorized watercraft can create wakes that pose safety risks to other water users, erode shorelines, harm water quality, and negatively impact fish and wildlife habitat. The DNR recommends all boaters stay at least 200 feet from the shoreline or other boaters. Anyone creating a wake should avoid repetitive passes through the same area. Minimize distractions: With so many people on the water, it’s important to always pay attention to your surroundings, rather than looking at a phone or other on-board electronics.

With so many people on the water, it’s important to always pay attention to your surroundings, rather than looking at a phone or other on-board electronics. Prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species: Always clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species. Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport. Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Always watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species. all water and leave drain plugs out during transport. of unwanted bait in the trash. Plan ahead: Public access sites likely will be busy. Extend courtesy to other people using the access and be ready to launch at the ramp.

Public access sites likely will be busy. Extend courtesy to other people using the access and be ready to launch at the ramp. Get a watercraft operator’s permit: A law that went into effect in 2025 requires more operators to obtain a permit, which is aimed at educating boaters and making waterways safer for everyone. Beginning July 1, 2026, anyone who is 12 years or older and those born after June 30, 2000, must obtain a watercraft operator’s permit to operate most motorboats and personal watercraft.

See the DNR website for more information on boating etiquette, boating safety, and owning your wake.