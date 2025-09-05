Zebra mussel larvae confirmed in Big Marine Lake

Invasive clams detected for first time in the lake in lower St. Croix watershed.

Big Marine Lake (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed zebra mussels and zebra mussel larvae in Cedar Lake, near New Prague in Scott County, and Big Marine Lake, near Forest Lake in Washington County.

A lake service provider notified the DNR after finding zebra mussels attached to a dock on Cedar Lake. A contract diver found no adult zebra mussels in Cedar Lake, but water samples analyzed by the DNR contained zebra mussel larvae, called veligers.

DNR and conservation district watercraft inspection staff found adult zebra mussels on two watercraft exiting Big Marine Lake at different locations. No adult zebra mussels were found during subsequent dive searches, but water samples analyzed by the DNR contained veligers.

Non-native zebra mussels cling to a native pocketbook mussel found in the St. Croix River at Prescott. (Greg Seitz, St. Croix 360)

Although additional adult zebra mussels were not found in these lakes during follow-up searches, the presence of veligers suggests reproducing zebra mussel populations. For that reason, these lakes will be listed as infested for zebra mussels.

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law also requires people to:

Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

These additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

Decontaminate watercraft and equipment – find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/decon).

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist (mndnr.gov/invasives/ais/contacts.html) if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species that was not already known to be in the waterbody.

More information is available on the aquatic invasive species page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/ais).