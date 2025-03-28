NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley connects communities with book events in April

This year’s events and programs will spark conversations about neurodiversity, self-control, caring for each other and finding community.

The children are literally fiery in this year’s NEA Big Read book selection, Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson. The NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley is a month of events centered on themes found within the book. Thanks to Kevin Wilson’s tender and imaginative approach, Wilson’s far-fetched tale is grounded in truth and relatability. This year’s events and programs will spark conversations about neurodiversity, self-control, caring for each other and finding community.

NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley is presented by ArtReach St. Croix in conjunction with core program partners including Valley Bookseller, Hazelden Betty Ford, Franconia Sculpture Park, Stillwater Public Library and other St. Croix Valley libraries.

Upcoming highlights include:

Author Event with Kevin Wilson

Visiting the Upper Midwest from Middle Tennessee, Kevin Wilson will speak to how he uses remarkable, escapist plots to introduce longed‑for conversations about caring for kids, caring for oneself and caring for community. Wilson will talk about his inspiration, writing process, and his own anxiety and unpredictability. As part of NEA Big Read, ArtReach St. Croix and Valley Bookseller are pleased to present this author event.

An Evening with Kevin Wilson will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 4th St N, Stillwater, MN on Thursday, April 24 at 6:30pm. ASL interpretation and a livestream option are provided. The event is FREE, but registration is required at BigReadSCV.eventbrite.com or call 651-439-1465.

Mental Health, finding creative solace

This group exhibition encourages artists and viewers to consider the emotions, stigma, struggles and healing that surround mental health and how individuals impacted personally or tangentially find solace and strength. Visit both locations to see work contributed by area artists.

Mental Health, finding creative solace will open with a public reception on April 3 from 6-8pm at ArtReach St. Croix, 224 N. 4th Street, MN. The exhibit will be on view through May 10 at ArtReach St. Croix, 224 N. 4th Street, Stillwater. Part of the exhibition will be on view April 3 through May 11 at Washington County Historic Courthouse, 101 Pine Street W, Stillwater. Free

Sparking Circles of Support: Hazelden Betty Ford

Join Dr. Christine Wilder to learn about restoring hope, healing, and health to those affected by substance use and their families. Hazelden Betty Ford is a national leader, with national reach, based in our backyard.



Sparking Circles of Support: Hazelden Betty Ford will take place at The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust Street, Hudson WI on Thursday, April 17 at 6:30pm. Free, but registration is appreciated at Hazelden.eventbrite.com

Film Screenings: The Family Fang

The adaptation of Wilson’s provocative and bizarre story about a family of performance artists, “The Family Fang,” stars Jason Bateman, Nicole Kidman and Christopher Walken. Popcorn will be served!

The River Falls Public Library screening will have a post screening discussion led by University of Wisconsin – River Falls film professor Erik Johnson. This screening and discussion will take place at River Falls Public Library, 140 Union St, River Falls, WI on Wednesday, April 9 at 6pm. Free

Other Film Screenings of The Family Fang will take place at Bayport Public Library, 582 N 4th St, Bayport, MN on Saturday, April 5 at 1pm and at St. Croix Falls Public Library, 230 S. Washington St., St. Croix Falls, WI on Friday, April 18 at 7pm. Free

Art on Tour: Reveal the Art of Cover Design

This interactive display will give you insight into choices and decisions that are made when designing book covers. Art on Tour: Reveal the Art of Cover Design includes alternative book covers created by St. Croix Valley artists including: Jennifer Anderson (Stillwater), Mimi Exon (Stillwater), Diana Hatchitt (Stillwater), Peter Jadoonath (Franconia) and Carrie Katzenmeyer (Marine on St. Croix).

March 17-23 Stillwater Public Library 224 3rd St N, Stillwater, MN

March 24-29 Bayport Public Library, 582 N 4th St, Bayport, MN

Mar 31-Apr 5 River Falls Public Library, 140 Union St, River Falls, WI

April 7-13 Pleasant Hill Library, 1490 S Frontage Rd, Hastings, MN

April 14-19 Somerset Public Library, 208 Hud Street, Somerset, WI

April 21-26 Wilberg Memorial Public Library of Osceola, 310 Chieftain St, Osceola, WI

Apr 28-May 3 St. Croix Falls Public Library, 230 S. Washington St., St. Croix Falls, WI

May 5-11 Chalmer Davee Library, UW–River Falls, 330 E Cascade Ave, River Falls, WI

Valborg at Franconia Sculpture Park

Short for Valborgsmässoafton, the last of April, this Swedish tradition welcomes spring and a brighter future. Gather around a bonfire to document what you want to leave behind (we’ll provide the paper) and let it go up in flames!

Valborg will take place at Franconia Sculpture Park,29836 St Croix Trail N, Shafer, MN on Wednesday, April 30 at 6:30-8:30pm.

To learn more about NEA Big Read and find information about the full month of programming, visit ArtReachStCroix.org/BigRead

NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley is presented by ArtReach St. Croix in conjunction with core program partners including Valley Bookseller, Hazelden Betty Ford, Franconia Sculpture Park, Stillwater Public Library and other libraries located between St. Croix Falls, WI and Hastings, MN.

ArtReach St. Croix is a nonprofit regional arts organization committed to the mission of connecting communities to the arts throughout the St. Croix Valley. ArtReach supports the work of artists and arts organizations through events, marketing initiatives and education opportunities that foster and celebrate the visual, literary and performing arts in the St. Croix Valley. The work of ArtReach St. Croix is made possible through generous donations from individuals and grants from foundations.