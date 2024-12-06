Folsom House historic site hosts holiday festivities

Sponsored

This December, join the Taylors Falls Historical Society for two festive events celebrating the holiday season at the historic 1855 Folsom House!

Afternoon with Santa at the Folsom House – Saturday, December 7, 2024, 1:00pm – 3:00pm

Bring the whole family to meet Santa Claus at the Folsom House Historic Site! From 1:00pm to 3:00pm, enjoy a holiday craft area, sweet treats, and the beautifully decorated rooms of the historic house. This year, local businesses and organizations have decked out each room, including Franconia Sculpture Park, River Alley Shoppes, WHAT Art School, Taylors Falls Historical Society, Gladje Gallery, Taylors Falls Scenic Boat Tours, and Sunflower Hill Wedding & Event Venue. The event is free, with donations appreciated to support the Taylors Falls Historical Society.

Folsom Holiday Fête – Saturday, December 14, 2024, 6:30pm – 8:30pm

Join us for a festive evening at the Folsom Holiday Fête! Enjoy live music, hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and a holiday photo backdrop. Guests will indulge in delicious bites from Fiddlehead Kitchen, sip drinks from Uncommon Loon Brewing and Dancing Dragonfly Winery, and be entertained by live piano music from Steven Hobert. Explore the museum and marvel at the stunning holiday decorations, each crafted by a local business. Guests are encouraged to wear their holiday finest for fun photos! Tickets are $65 and include food, drinks, entertainment, and access to this open-house style event. The Folsom Holiday Fête is a fundraiser for the Taylors Falls Historical Society, with special thanks to our sponsors: Uncommon Loon Brewing Co., Dancing Dragonfly Winery, and the businesses that contributed decorations. For tickets and more information, visit this link.

We look forward to celebrating the season with you!