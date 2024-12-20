Afton State Park phenology, Dec. 20, 2024 to Jan. 2, 2025

Astronomy
Saturday, December 21st is the Winter Solstice. This is shortest day of the year, and the first day of astronomical winter. There will only be eight hours and 46 minutes of daylight. Up until the 21st, the sunrise and sunset from our vantage point will be a little bit farther south on the horizon each day, and after the 21st the sunrise and sunset will begin to creep back north along the horizon. On the short days before and after the solstice the sun will cast the longest shadows of the year. Before dawn on Monday the 22nd is the time to look for the Ursid Meteor Shower. The meteors will radiate from a point in the Little Dipper, so look to the north for up to 10 shooting stars per hour. On Saturday the 28th if you have a clear view to the eastern horizon look for the planet Mercury to the left of the crescent Moon. And on New Year’s Day get up early and look in the east for the Moon. The bright planet Venus will be above it to the left, with the planet Saturn in between.
Birds
Some birds, such as Eastern Bluebirds, Meadowlarks, Song Sparrows, and Turkey Vultures, are present at Afton in the summer but leave in the winter to go farther south.
Other birds, among them Dark-eyed Juncos, Tree Sparrows, and Red-breasted Nuthatches, spend the summers farther north and the winters at Afton, while still others including Cedar Waxwings, are transient at Afton, meaning that they pass through in marauding bands at all times of year searching for berries and seeds.
And still other birds, including Bluejays, Northern Cardinals, Hairy Woodpeckers, and White-breasted Nuthatches, are at Afton all year round. In the winter months Hairy Woodpeckers spend their nights in tree cavities.
Mammals
Winter snow cover provides a good opportunity to learn to identify tracks. Two common animals at Afton who leave tracks that are relatively easy to identify are rabbits and squirrels. Rabbits’ large hind feet leave large prints that are usually side by side. Their smaller front paws sometimes step right next to each other, so that they sometimes blur together into one track in the snow. Other times one front paw steps slightly in front of the other. The tracks from the hind feet are about three and a half inches long, and those from the front feet are about one inch long.
The tracks of red and gray squirrels are similar; the gray squirrel tracks are larger, and the stride between sets of tracks is bigger. Squirrel tracks often lead from one tree to another. In a set of four tracks the prints from the hind feet are in front, and farther apart side to side, while the prints from the front feet are closer to each other and slightly behind. Squirrels have four toes on the front feet, two pointing directly forward and one to each side. They have five toes on their hind feet, with three pointing directly forward. Like rabbits, squirrels place their front feet out ahead and then swing their back feet farther forward. Of course, both squirrels and rabbits sometimes walk in which case the tracks show up in a different pattern entirely!
Trees
The Norway Spruce is not native to the New World, but they are easy to find in the woods at Afton. The bark is reddish-gray in color. Like all spruces they have single needles attached directly to twigs; those of the Norway Spruce are generally less than a half-inch long. The cones are papery and break apart easily, and hang down from branches. The cones range from two to seven inches long. Red Squirrels and other animals often pick the scales off the cones to get at the seeds.
Eastern Cottonwoods have dropped all their leaves by now, but you may be able to identify them by their deeply furrowed gray bark and size. They grow to 70 to 100 feet tall, often with multiple trunks, and they prefer to live in wet areas, such as along Trout Brook or the St. Croix River. And you can also look for the heart-shaped leaves on the ground near a tree you think might be an Eastern Cottonwood.
Weather observations
Here are some weather observations from the Afton State Park area from past years.
|Friday, December 20
|2010: record snowfall of 4.6 inches
|Saturday, December 21
|2022: record snowfall of 7.4 inches
|Sunday, December 22
|1983: record low of 20 below zero
|Monday, December 23
|2020: record snowfall of 8.7 inches
|Tuesday, December 24
|2009: record snowfall of 5.2 inches
|Wednesday, December 25
|2018: bare ground, no snow cover
|Thursday, December 26
|2011: record high of 52°
|Friday, December 27
|1971: record snowfall of 6 inches
|Saturday, December 28
|2013: record high of 47°
|Sunday, December 29
|1999: record high of 53°
|Monday, December 30
|2019: record snowfall of 4.9 inches; 2004: record high of 51°
|Tuesday, December 31
|2010: freezing rain and light snow
|Wednesday, January 1
|2017: high of 32°
|Thursday, January 2
|1999: record snowfall of 6.1”
