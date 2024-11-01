Invasive carp are moving up the Mississippi River and knocking on Minnesota’s southern door. To track their movement, the Minnesota DNR tagged three invasive carp, including Billy Bighead who was netted on the St. Croix River seven years ago. Tracking tagged fish has led to large captures, including a record 331 invasive carp netted in November from the Mississippi River’s Pool 6.
Prairie Sportsman video: Chasing Billy Bighead
Research reveals useful information about invasive fish.
