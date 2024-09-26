Local trail group to host two fall hikes

Ice Age Trail, Straight Lake State Park (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The local chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance has scheduled two upcoming fall hikes, one part of a month-long statewide event on the trail, and the other with the chapter’s annual potluck get-together.

Ther first hike will be on Sunday, Oct. 6 and will constitute the local kickoff for the Alliance’s Mammoth hike challenge. This challenge during October asks participants to hike 44 miles on the Ice Age National Scenic Trail anywhere in Wisconsin and to visit three of the more than 20 designated trail communities. This hike will begin at 1 p.m. at the pothole trail in Interstate Park in St. Croix Falls, which is a designated trail community, and go to the hospital esker.

A state park pass is needed to enter Interstate. There will be shuttle rides available for those who don’t want to do the full round trip. Hikers should bring water and a snack, and dress appropriately for the weather.

The potluck and fall colors hike will gather at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 at the chapter’s shed at 2918 140th St., near Frederic. Hikers will be shuttled to the Trade River trailhead on 280th Avenue near 130th Street for a three-mile hike. The potluck will be held after the hike and will be inside the shed if weather is inclement. Organizers ask those attending to bring a potluck dish to share, and to bring any loppers that need cleaning or sharpening.

Questions? Call hike leaders, Cheryl Whitman at 715-371-0048 or Barb Ceder at 715-410-8069.