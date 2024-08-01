Somerset group plans Apple River clean-up

Somerset Village Park on the Apple River (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Saturday, August 10 (Rain Date: Saturday, August 17)

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meet at Village Park in the parking lot down by the Apple River by 8:45 AM

Come early from 8 AM to 8:45 for coffee, donuts & chat!

Register here

Please join the Somerset Champions Council for the 2nd Annual Community River Cleanup as we kayak and canoe down the Apple River picking up trash. Please sign up to volunteer here.

On August 10, we’ll launch our boats at Village Park (120 River St., Somerset, WI 54025–park in the parking lot by the Apple River). Then we’ll pull out at the County Road I/Apple River Falls dam. Before launch, enjoy coffee, donuts, water & some snacks for the paddling trip. After the river cleanup, volunteers have the option to stay for an appreciation grill out. An optional bus ride back to Village Park will be provided by River’s Edge Apple River Campground. Paddlers have the option to have their kayak or canoe hauled back to Village Park via flatbed trailer.

The 2024 Community River Cleanup is sponsored by these fantastic businesses and individuals: Big Watt Beverage Co., Cathy Cranston, Dick’s Fresh Market, Kwik Trip, River’s Edge Apple River Campground, and Wheelhouse Coffee. Thank you so much for your generosity and community spirit!

Community river clean-up schedule

8:00 AM to 8:45 AM–Volunteer Check-in + Coffee, Donuts & Water

9:00 AM–Boat Launch from Village Park

9:00 AM-Noon–River Cleanup

Noon-1:00 PM–Boat Take Out & Volunteer Lunch

Event details: