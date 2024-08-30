Discover art along the St. Croix River

ArtReach St. Croix provides details and an interactive map of fall art events from Taylors Falls to River Falls.

ArtReach St. Croix

Art on the Kinni is a one-day art fair with artists along the banks of the Kinnickinnic River in downtown River Falls.
New to Take Me to the River this year, The Front Yard Pottery Tour will fill the space in front of Tom and Maggie Jaszczak’s rural pottery studio.
ArtReach St. Croix’s Mobile Art Gallery can be found at different locations each weekend including a stop at Nick Earl’s Oxyoke Pottery during River Valley Potters Fall Studio Sales.

Artists flock to the St. Croix River Valley and its many communities, large and small, to be inspired by the water, woods, flora and fauna.

This September and early October, residents and visitors alike will see the intersection of art and nature on display at large community art fairs, open artists’ studios, sales and other events from Taylors Falls to River Falls. Two new events join eight other perennial art-filled events.

Take Me to the River 2024 is a curated collection of events that celebrate “Art at Every Bend in the River” over the course of five weekends starting September 7 and ending October 6, 2024. Everyone is invited to experience the intersection of arts and nature in the St. Croix Valley during Take Me to the River, a partnership among the regional art fairs & festivals.

Dates and times and additional information for each event can be found online at takemetotheriver.info. There’s also an interactive map to help visitors navigate their way between events or create a customized arts experience.

This year’s Take Me to the River events are:

September 7

September 13-15

  • The Backyard Pottery Sale, Shafer, MN. Visit the home studio of Peter Jadoonath and see the work of 7 guest potters. peterjadoonathpottery.com
  • Five Artists at Terra Incognita, Stillwater, MN. Enjoy coffee, Milly’s Kitchen Madness & Bakes, and raku firing while viewing the garden and artworks. takemetotheriver.info/terra-incognita/
  • The Front Yard Pottery Sale, Shafer, MN. Visit the studio of Tom and Maggie Jaszczak and see the work of 5 guest potters. tomjaszczak.com

September 20-22

  • River Valley Potters Fall Studio Sales, two locations: Marine on St. Croix and
    Shafer, MN. Join host potters Guillermo & Alana Cuellar, and Nick Earl for a weekend of pottery and community at their annual fall studio sales. rivervalleypotters.com
  • Art at the Acreage, Osceola, WI (Saturday only). Visit the home of the Horst Rechelbacher Foundation to see the greenhouses, prairies, art gallery and more. acreage.org
  • 28th Annual Art & Artists Celebration at Franconia Sculpture Park, Franconia, MN
    (Saturday only). A full day of tours, workshops, and performances as part of the annual celebration following a season of art making. franconia.org/art-and-artists

September 28-29

October 5-6

  • Rivertown Fall Art Festival, Stillwater, MN. This annual juried Art Festival features over 150 artisans showcasing specialty hand-crafted items. rivertownfallartfestival.com
  • Art at Belwin, Afton, MN (Sunday only). This new event introduces the Savanna Hills (246 acres of restored oak savanna) which is normally closed to the public and previews photography and documentary film by Regina M. Flanagan. belwin.org/art-2024

August 22-September 28

  • Riverbeds & Prairies, Mud & Fibers Gallery Exhibition at ArtReach St. Croix, Stillwater, MN (Wed.–Sat.). artreachstcroix.org

Take Me to the River is a program of ArtReach St. Croix. ArtReach St. Croix is a nonprofit regional arts organization committed to the mission of connecting communities to the arts throughout the St. Croix Valley. ArtReach supports the work of artists and arts organization through events, marketing initiatives and education opportunities that foster and celebrate the visual, literary and performing arts in the St. Croix Valley. The work of ArtReach St. Croix is made possible through generous donations from individuals and grants from foundations. Visit artreachstcroix.org to learn more.

