Minnesota DNR: Safety must be the priority around cold water

Early-season kayaking, St. Croix River. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Anglers and paddlers have wasted little time getting out on open water across Minnesota. However, with water temperatures still dangerously low, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds anyone around lakes, rivers, and ponds that cold water is dangerous and unexpected falls quickly can turn tragic.

About 30% of fatal boating accidents each year happen during the cold-water period, and many involve victims who weren’t wearing a life jacket. The most effective way to survive a fall into cold water is to wear a life jacket and make sure it’s buckled or zipped.

“Boats, canoes, and kayaks have been common sights in these early days of the open-water season,” said Lisa Dugan, DNR recreation safety outreach coordinator. “We certainly understand people’s desire to hit the water as soon as possible, but we urge everyone to double down on safety this time of year to avoid getting into a situation with potentially disastrous consequences.”

As boaters and paddlers take the season’s first trips to the water, they should:

Wear a foam-filled life jacket. (Inflatable life jackets may not fully inflate when the water is cold.)

Ensure their watercraft is registered and equipped with proper safety equipment, and that all equipment is functioning properly.

Distribute weight evenly and abide by manufacturers’ weight limits to reduce the likelihood of falling overboard.

Have a means of communication and ensure someone knows where they’re going and when they plan to return.

Watch the weather to avoid shifting winds or storms.

For more information about staying safe on and around cold water, visit the DNR’s cold water safety page (mndnr.gov/safety/boatwater/cold-water.html).