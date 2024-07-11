Traveling art exhibition features painting and poetry by Stillwater prison inmates

Mobile Art Gallery will visit various sites along lower river to share work created by local incarcerated people.

By

ArtReach St. Croix

/

/

< 1 minute read

Share: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Other

This year the Mobile Art Gallery is collaborating with the Stillwater Prison Literary and Visual Arts Program to create a group exhibition titled, “Artwork, once captive has gone free.” The exhibition will showcase various paintings and 6-word memoirs.

The anonymized artwork is part of an initiative to provide an opportunity to provide educational, vocational, and industrial skills needed for a successful transition back into society.

In addition to the Mobile Art Gallery, there will be a free public lecture held at the Stillwater Public Library on July 24th at 6pm with formally incarcerated inmate Zeke Caligiuri, an award-winning author and prison rights advocate.

  • Afton State Park / July 12-14
  • Lumberjack Days / July 19-21
  • ArtReach St. Croix / July 24
  • Willow River State Park / July 26-28
  • Franconia Sculpture Park / August 9-11
  • Walker Art Center / August 17-18

Comments

St. Croix 360 offers commenting to support productive discussion. We don’t allow name-calling, personal attacks, or misinformation. This discussion may be heavily moderated and we reserve the right to block nonconstructive comments. Please: Be kind, give others the benefit of the doubt, read the article closely, check your assumptions, and stay curious. Thank you!

“Opinion is really the lowest form of human knowledge. It requires no accountability, no understanding. The highest form of knowledge is empathy, for it requires us to suspend our egos and live in another’s world.” – Bill Bullard

Comment

Follow:

Recent News: