Traveling art exhibition features painting and poetry by Stillwater prison inmates

This year the Mobile Art Gallery is collaborating with the Stillwater Prison Literary and Visual Arts Program to create a group exhibition titled, “Artwork, once captive has gone free.” The exhibition will showcase various paintings and 6-word memoirs.
The anonymized artwork is part of an initiative to provide an opportunity to provide educational, vocational, and industrial skills needed for a successful transition back into society.
In addition to the Mobile Art Gallery, there will be a free public lecture held at the Stillwater Public Library on July 24th at 6pm with formally incarcerated inmate Zeke Caligiuri, an award-winning author and prison rights advocate.
- Afton State Park / July 12-14
- Lumberjack Days / July 19-21
- ArtReach St. Croix / July 24
- Willow River State Park / July 26-28
- Franconia Sculpture Park / August 9-11
- Walker Art Center / August 17-18
