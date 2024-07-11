Traveling art exhibition features painting and poetry by Stillwater prison inmates

Mobile Art Gallery will visit various sites along lower river to share work created by local incarcerated people.

This year the Mobile Art Gallery is collaborating with the Stillwater Prison Literary and Visual Arts Program to create a group exhibition titled, “Artwork, once captive has gone free.” The exhibition will showcase various paintings and 6-word memoirs.

The anonymized artwork is part of an initiative to provide an opportunity to provide educational, vocational, and industrial skills needed for a successful transition back into society.

In addition to the Mobile Art Gallery, there will be a free public lecture held at the Stillwater Public Library on July 24th at 6pm with formally incarcerated inmate Zeke Caligiuri, an award-winning author and prison rights advocate.