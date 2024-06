Three mesmerizing minutes of the raging river squeezing between basalt banks.

This footage was recorded at Interstate Park – Minnesota when the USGS gage just upstream measured the river flowing at about 20,000 cubic feet per second.

That’s about 150,000 gallons per second. Or 9 million gallons per minute.

In the three minutes of the video above, nearly 30 million gallons of water flow past. That would fill 40 Olympic-sized swimming pools.