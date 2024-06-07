Folk school invites aging adults to learn and connect through craft traditions

People are living longer than ever and the world continues to change at an increasingly fast pace. Marine Mills Folk School recognizes how challenging it is to stay physically, mentally and socially strong in this environment, especially for adults ages 60 years and older.

As part of its mission to help all people discover the joys of creating from a folk school tradition, MMFS introduces “LiveLong Learning: Create, Connect, Age Well.”

LiveLong Learning will launch on Thursday, June 20, offering daytime, weekday programming to help aging adults thrive in the 21st century. Support for the program comes from a Minnesota State Arts Board grant and through a partnership with Christ Lutheran Church in Marine on St. Croix.

Each season, LiveLong Learning will present a three-part series of programs that explore different folk school approaches: using our hands, using our voices, moving our bodies, telling stories, sharing food, and connecting with the natural world, to name a few.

“We know that older adults are more likely to experience isolation and loneliness, especially in our rural area,” says Marine Mills Folk School Executive Director Kate Seitz. “Learning in community with others is a really effective way to build connection and resiliency.”

“Last February, we held a focus group to talk with the community about what they would like to learn,” Seitz continued. “From houseplants to yoga to painting and working with clay, there were so many great ideas. We’re excited to invite the community to try something new, build skills, be creative, and connect with others looking to live long!”

Each LiveLong Learning session includes:

An instructor-led folk school learning experience

Social connection and reflection time

Coffee, tea and snacks

Bonus activities to exercise the brain and stretch the imagination!

SUMMER SERIES DATES:

June 20: You Can Paint!

July 18: Tai Chi For All

August 15: Happy Houseplants

TIME: 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

FEE: $75 for 3 sessions. Individual sessions are also available for $30 per class.

LOCATION: Christ Lutheran Church, 150 Fifth Street, Marine on St. Croix

AGE REQUIREMENT: 60+

QUESTIONS: info@marinemillsfolkschool.org or 612-440-6295

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.