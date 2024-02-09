Winter farmers market coming to Osceola

Get local produce, listen to live music, connect with agriculture community.

St. Croix Valley Food Alliance

Spring-like weather got you longing for a trip to a farmers market and then you realize it’s only February? Don’t be dismayed! The St Croix Valley Food Alliance is open for business Sunday, February 18 in Osceola at The Acreage from 12-3pm.

This project of the Polk/Burnett Chapter of the Wisconsin Farmers Union is committed to building a thriving, resilient, and equitable local food economy. Everyone, no matter what their income level, deserves access to healthy food. Circulating food dollars where we live supports other local businesses as well.

There will be plenty of locally produced vegetables (including salad greens!), meats, cheese, kombucha, herbal remedies, honey, jams and more. You may even want to stick around for lunch with the Fiddlehead Kitchen and Jewelltown Roastery while listening to live music.

Wild River Conservancy will be guiding nature hikes on the beautiful and eclectic trails outside the cozy greenhouse surrounded by 300 acres. Bring the kids! You may just find yourself spending the afternoon. Look for signs at the north entrance across from Osceola High School. We provide access to EBT/SNAP benefits. A splendid time is guaranteed for all.

