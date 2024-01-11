Live: Heritage event to feature St. Croix 360

Tune in Jan. 23 for a reading by St. Croix 360’s editor and other regional writers.

Join us for our first “Live!” of 2024 on Tuesday, January 23, as we feature Greg Seitz, the founder, editor, and publisher of St. Croix 360, an independent online news source that has covered the 7,700-mile St. Croix watershed since 2010.

Followers of St. Croix 360 will get a behind-the-scenes look as Greg talks about his experiences with St. Croix 360 and reads from his book, “River of Refuge: Poetry and Essays.”

Thomas Wayne King, Solon Springs WI, and long time member of St. Croix Writers, will read from one of his recent books, Red Pump Chronicles, and tell stories about “Granda Gideon’s Walk.” Gideon (Roi) King, Tom’s paternal grandfather and skilled lumberjack from eastern Quebec Province, Canada, lived a wild, adventurous life during his years in the St. Croix Watershed, circa 1870-1916 which offers many true, fascinating tales.

This edition of “Live” will also feature poet Rebecca Swanson, also from the Spooner, WI area, who will present her new original poem “Driving the Queen.”

Date: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 from 7:00 pm-8:00 pm CST

Location: Via Zoom

FREE – register here to receive the Zoom link: https://forms.gle/9Ye5XFMVWkbzCHqK8

About Live! From North Woods and Waters: Join us every third Tuesday at 7:00 pm for an hour of stories celebrating the cultures, people, and natural beauty of the watershed. The show alternates between showcasing the work of many artists in an open mic format, and focusing on a single presentation to dive deep into a single topic. In the past, we’ve hosted poets, children’s book authors, novelists, fiber artists, naturalists, historians, and more.