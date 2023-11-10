St. Croix Valley Food Alliance announces winter farmers’ market dates

Local farmers offer goods as well as music, coffee, and more in St. Croix Falls greenhouse.

The first of four winter farmers markets organized by the St. Croix Valley Food Alliance and hosted by Abrahamson’s Nursery, St. Croix Falls (map) took place last weekend. Farm fresh food from SCVFA member farms, local artists, coffee, treats, and live music!

The next three will be held on Sunday, Nov. 19, Dec. 3, and Dec. 17, from noon to 3 p.m.

True to their mission to strengthen and promote a thriving, resilient, and equitable local food economy in the St. Croix River Valley, EBT/SNAP benefits will be facilitated for farm products.

They truly have something for everyone at this one stop holiday shop with Christmas trees and decorations, meals for your holiday gatherings, and gifts to spread holiday joy.

Want to be more involved? Anyone can join the SCVFA to help build a local food economy. Your donations support this effort to keep our food dollars circulating where we live. For more info, visit www.scvfoodalliance.org