St. Croix Valley Food Alliance announces winter farmers’ market dates

Local farmers offer goods as well as music, coffee, and more in St. Croix Falls greenhouse.

By

St. Croix Valley Food Alliance

/

/

< 1 minute read

Share:EmailFacebookTwitterLinkedInOther

The first of four winter farmers markets organized by the St. Croix Valley Food Alliance and hosted by Abrahamson’s Nursery, St. Croix Falls (map) took place last weekend. Farm fresh food from SCVFA member farms, local artists, coffee, treats, and live music!

The next three will be held on Sunday, Nov. 19, Dec. 3, and Dec. 17, from noon to 3 p.m. 

True to their mission to strengthen and promote a thriving, resilient, and equitable local food economy in the St. Croix River Valley, EBT/SNAP benefits will be facilitated for farm products. 

They truly have something for everyone at this one stop holiday shop with Christmas trees and decorations, meals for your holiday gatherings, and gifts to spread holiday joy.

Want to be more involved? Anyone can join the SCVFA to help build a local food economy. Your donations support this effort to keep our food dollars circulating where we live. For more info, visit www.scvfoodalliance.org

Support st. croix 360

Comments

Comment

Follow:

Recent News:

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to St. Croix 360 and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email greg@stcroix360.com

St. Croix Valley Food Alliance announces winter farmers’ market dates