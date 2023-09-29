DNR to host public meeting to discuss potential trout stream regulation changes in Pierce and St. Croix counties

Agency to discuss possible new rules for Kinnickinnic and nearby creeks and rivers.

Brook trout (Peter Mundale/iNaturalist)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host a public meeting to discuss potential trout stream regulation changes on several streams in Pierce and St. Croix counties.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the River Falls Public Library Community Room, located at 140 Union Street in River Falls. Those wishing to attend virtually can join via Zoom or by phone.

The purpose of this meeting is to inform and gather input from the public on the potential changes to the current trout stream fishing regulations on the Rush River and its tributaries: Plum Creek, Isabelle Creek, Trimbelle River, Big River and Kinnickinnic River and its tributaries in Pierce and St. Croix counties.

All public comments received at this meeting will help the DNR decide whether to move forward with these changes.

Event Details

What: Public meeting to discuss potential trout stream regulation changes in Pierce and St. Croix counties

When: Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Where:

River Falls Public Library – Community Room

140 Union Street

River Falls, WI 54022

Join this meeting via Zoom.

Join by phone: 1-309-205-3325; meeting ID: 814 2967 7692; passcode: 689435

The call-in number will allow attendees to listen to a presentation regarding the proposed regulation changes, ask questions and provide comments.