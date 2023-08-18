Osceola board approves bluff development plan

Apartment building clears more hurdles but legal questions continue.

By

Greg Seitz

/

/

3 minute read

Mock-up of Osceola Bluffs apartment building (Courtesy Gaughan Cos.)

A controversial apartment building proposed for the St. Croix River bluff in Osceola has received approval by the village board. Earlier this year, the board approved permits for the Osceola Bluffs development; at a recent board meeting, the board approved the company’s site plan.

Forest Lake, Minnesota-based Gaughan Company is seeking to build a four-story building at the former hospital site in the village. It would include 99 residential units and two ground level spaces for retail businesses. The latest design calls for it to be just less than 45 feet tall at its highest point — meeting height requirements by mere inches. The village of Osceola previously approved a Conditional Use Permit for the building to exceed the normal height restriction of 35 feet, allowing 45 feet total height.

The company says its development will be a positive for the community. Its application said the building will decrease the amount of impervious surfaces and stormwater runoff from the site.

Local residents and river advocates have opposed the proposal as an inappropriate intrusion on the Wild and Scenic St. Croix River. They say it will affect views from the popular Osceola Landing, as well as for people on the river itself. Despite the village board’s approval of the project, advocates have warned a lawsuit may be necessary to stop the project.

The village’s planning commission first voted to approve to approve the plan on July 20, with members Dennis Tomfohrde and Kim O’Connell voted against it.

“O’Connell and Tomfohrde feel that Gaughan has yet to prove the building follows NR-118 and the burden of proof is on the developer to prove further that it is visually inconspicuous,” city administrator Devin Swanberg told the board. “They feel with the facts they have right now they cannot say they know for sure if it would or would not be visible from the middle of the river. Many of the public comments during the hearing echoed this sentiment.”

Estimated sight lines. (Guaghan Co.)

Five days later, the full village board then voted to approve it, passing the site plan unanimously. It is contingent on the company receiving all necessary state permits and getting sign designs approved by the Heritage Preservation Commission.

River advocates have said the proposal clearly contradicts state laws adopted after the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, as part of the state’s role in management of the federally-protected river. At a hearing in June about the project’s Conditional Use Permit, Bill Neuman of the St. Croix Scenic Coalition pointed out to the board that advocates had hired a court reporter to produce an “accurate record that we could admit to court.”

Any legal challenge to the development may come down to the meaning of “inconspicuous.” That’s the word used in state law to restrict new construction on the St. Croix. The state defines it as “difficult to see, or not readily noticeable, in summer months as viewed from at or near the mid-line of the Lower St. Croix River.”

Neuman told the board in June that Gaughan has admitted that the top seven feet of the building will in fact be visible on the river. But the village administrator said the design does not meet the criteria for conspicuous, saying that “inconspicuous” is not the same as “invisible.”

Support st. croix 360

Comments

5 responses to “Osceola board approves bluff development plan”

  1. Lincoln Duncanson Avatar
    Lincoln Duncanson

    I think there is a need for understanding and compromise with this project. The old hospital building has been sitting for years, deteriorating beyond any hope of salvaging it. Now, with an opportunity to use that site for something that will benefit the community and still blend in with the St Croix River environment would seem to be a reasonable solution.

    Reply
  2. Penny Van Kampen Avatar
    Penny Van Kampen

    But why build it visible from the river at all? Why is this too much to require? It would still be “a benefit the community,” if that is the objective.

    Reply
  3. Lynn Avatar
    Lynn

    There are building height restrictions for homes built on the river bluff in St Croix County. Why no restrictions for the height of this new structure?

    Reply
  4. Angela Brown Avatar
    Angela Brown

    It’s crazy how rules can be broken if you have enough money. Nothing is supposed to be visible from the river. What’s the point of protecting the St Croix of rules don’t apply to everyone? The only thing that river is protected from is poor people and the locals. It’s overrun with canoe rental and now we can have an eye soar building to look at too. I’m the 70s the government forcibly bought land from families who had had it for years to “protect” the river. This and the rental companies are a spit in the face to those families and the rest of us.

    Reply
    1. Angela Brown Avatar
      Angela Brown

      *in the 70’s
      I should have did some proofreading

      Reply

