Stillwater launches new firefighting and rescue boat on the St. Croix River

Fire department's new craft has unique capabilities to help with public safety.

Stillwater Fire Department’s new firefighting boat on the St. Croix River (Courtesy City of Stillwater)

A new boat is ready to help with a variety of emergencies on the lower St. Croix River. The Stillwater Fire Department recently launched a 28-foot Stanley fire rescue boat with several specialized capabilities. It can spray river water on fires, support dive teams, and scan the river using specialized sonar.

It all adds up to a watercraft that can improve responses to several types of incidents.

“A stranded boater, or a medical situation on an island, or somebody accidentally fell off the bluffs,” Stillwater fire chief Stuart Glaser told KSTP-TV.

With a front lift gate and a shallow draft, the “landing craft” type boat can also put emergency responders directly onto dry land, rather than having to jump out and wade ashore.

Fire department officials said the need for such a boat is higher than ever. KSTP reports that on busy weekends, there can be up to 10,000 people on the water. The boat will also be available for mutual aid calls from other communities along the lower St. Croix.

Watch KSTP-TV’s report: