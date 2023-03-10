St. Croix 360

St. Croix Valley Foundation seeks input on strategic plan

Community invited to participate in survey to help local philanthropic group look forward.

Stillwater elementary students attend a Wild River Journey program in May 2019. The excursion was one of five funded by a $10,000 grant from the Stillwater Area Community Foundation’s endowment fund with the St. Croix Valley Foundation. The grant aimed to connect local children with their hometown and the natural world that surrounds them, creating the next generation of river stewards.(Greg Seitz)

The St. Croix Valley Foundation, a community foundation serving six Minnesota and Wisconsin counties along the St. Croix River, is asking for public input to help drive organizational planning for the years ahead.

“Whether someone knows the St. Croix Valley Foundation very well, a little, or not at all – we want to hear from them,” says Heather Logelin, St. Croix Valley Foundation President and CEO. Logelin added, “We support work in several communities – among many constituencies. It’s important that a wide range of community voices are represented in our planning process – whether you’re a community member, donor, nonprofit organization or professional advisor.”

The St. Croix Valley Foundation was founded in 1995 to foster local philanthropy and respond to community needs. Today it manages nearly 500 charitable funds, has philanthropic assets nearing $80 million, and last year alone provided over $7 million in grants and scholarships.

The public input survey can be accessed by visiting www.SCVFoundation.org. The survey is estimated to take 8-10 minutes to complete.

