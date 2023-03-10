Registration open for Snake River Canoe Race

Join us for the 42nd running of the Snake River Canoe Race. The race starts at 9:30 am on May 6, at the Hinckley Road Bridge on County Road 3 East, north of Mora. Details and registration here.
Registration
There is no race day registration. Pre-registration is available only online and can be accessed through your computer or mobile device. Registration closes at 11:59 pm on Friday, May 5.
Canoe rentals
- Can be selected as options during your registration process.
- Pick-up of canoe numbers will be available only at the start area beginning at 7:30 am.
2023 Commemorative race t-shirt
A 2023 commemorative race t-shirt is available for purchase only online during your registration process. Deadline to order is April 18, 2023, so be sure to register early. See photos, sizes & prices here.
Canoe Rentals
- Nine aluminum canoes are for rent. The price is $50.00, which includes paddles and life vests. The canoes will be at the start area just before the race and simply left on shore at the finish line. You can rent a canoe as part of your online registration process.
- More questions? Call 320-333-8970 or email chushagen@gmail.com
Your arrival in Mora
- Parking, canoe transportation, post-race food and awards are held adjacent to the Kanabec County History Center at 805 Forest Ave W, Mora, 55051.
Transportation to the start
- Buses and canoe trailers will transport you and your canoe to the starting point. The first buses will leave at 7:00 am and the last buses as well as the last canoe trailer leaves at 8:30 am. Bus transportation is free.
- If you drive to the starting area you must make your own arrangements to get your vehicle back to the finish area. Parking is limited at the start area.
The start
- The race start will be by race class and in waves.
- When your race class is called please quickly get your canoe and yourselves on the river.
Finish line
Canoe and kayak volunteer handlers will help get canoes in and out of the river. Participants, however, are responsible for hauling their canoe from the shore to their vehicles.
Food & beverage
- Relax and socialize after the race. Food and beverages for purchase will be available near the finish line.
Awards
- The top three overall canoes or kayaks of the race receive medals. Official timing ends at 2:00 pm due to the beginning of the award ceremony.
