Input invited on Glacial Lake Grantsburg water management plan

Proposal focused on water levels in large wetland areas and impacts on aquifer.

Crex Meadows (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold a public listening session for the proposed Annual Glacial Lake Grantsburg Water Management Plan on March 9 at the Grantsburg Public High School as part of the public review and comment period.

The primary management actions used as part of the management plan on the Glacial Lake Grantsburg property to maintain, restore, and enhance the quality and extent of open wetlands that benefit wildlife species are water level manipulations and land management.

The Glacial Lake Grantsburg property includes Crex Meadows Wildlife Area, Fish Lake and Amsterdam Sloughs, all of which are vital contributors to the preservation of oak/pine barrens, a rare and globally imperiled natural community, in the Northwest Sands Ecological Landscape.

These properties provide hunting, trapping, gathering, wildlife watching and educational opportunities. The abundance and diversity of wildlife, including rare bird species that inhabit this landscape, attracts an international audience who appreciate not only the wildlife, but also the grand scale of wetlands and oak/pine barrens found here.

This listening session is an additional opportunity for anyone interested in providing input on the proposed plan. The public review and comment period remains open until March 16.

Participants are encouraged to register via the Zoom registration link, even if they plan to attend in person. Registration closes at noon CST on March 8.

Registrants will speak in the order in which they’ve signed up, and each speaker will have three minutes. The Annual Water Management Plan is available on the DNR’s Public Input Opportunities webpage for review prior to the listening session.

Pursuant to standard listening session format, DNR staff will give a brief overview of management actions to date, provide plans for 2023, discuss long-term goals for Crex Meadows Wildlife Area and other Glacial Lake Grantsburg properties, followed by the public comment session.

In addition to the public listening session, the DNR is accepting comments via email at DNRGLG@wisconsin.gov or by mail until 11:59 p.m. on March 16, 2023.

Mailed comments should be submitted to:

Glacial Lake Grantsburg Water Management Plan

Crex Meadows Wildlife Area

102 E Crex Ave.

Grantsburg, WI 54840

Event Details

What:

Annual Glacial Lake Grantsburg Water Management Plan Listening Session

When:

March 9, 2023, 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Where:

Grantsburg Public High School

480 E James Ave.

Grantsburg WI, 54840

Join virtual via Zoom.

Participants are encouraged to register via the Zoom registration link, even if they plan to attend in-person.