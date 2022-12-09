St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

Afton State Park phenology, Dec. 9 to 22

Sights to see from the sky to the snow.

By | | 4 minute read

Karen Neoh/Flickr

From the park

Join the naturalist on a Learning to snowshoe walk (snow conditions permitting) on Saturday Dec 17 at 10 -11:30a.m. No experience is necessary, but registration is required as snowshoe availability is limited. Please email or call to reserve a pair of snowshoes or bring your own. Jan 1 is the annual Christmas Bird Count for the Afton Area 9a.m.-3p.m. or morning or afternoon if you can only count for half a day.

Astronomy

The Geminid meteor shower is on December 13th and 14th, and while many of the shooting stars will be washed out by the late of the waning gibbous moon, you may still be able to see some. Look in the northeastern sky all night long. And Wednesday, December 21st is the Winter Solstice. This is shortest day of the year, and the first day of astronomical winter. There will only be eight hours and 46 minutes of daylight. Up until the 21st, the sunrise and sunset from our vantage point will be a little bit farther south on the horizon each day, and after the 21st the sunrise and sunset will begin to creep back north along the horizon.

Birds

As long as there is open water on the St. Croix River, look for flocks of geese overhead in the morning and the late afternoon, and mallard ducks, mergansers, grebes, and other waterbirds on or near the water. In 2014 there were reports of over 500 mergansers on the St. Croix – that’s a lot of mergansers!

Mammals

People used to think that when coyotes moved into an area they would kill any resident foxes in order to reduce competition for food. But recent studies have shown that to be true in rural areas, but not in urban areas. That’s because urban areas generally have an overabundance of prey – large populations of rabbits, mice, and the like due in part to humans providing a landscape with lots of forage. Urban areas also have lots of scavenging opportunities provided by roadkill, human garbage, and compost piles, which add up to more than enough food for both coyotes and foxes. So with regard to coyotes and foxes, is Afton more rural or more urban? Which of the two species have YOU seen?

Trees

Another conifer that lives at Afton is the Eastern White Pine. Its needles are about three to five inches long and in bundles of five. The cones are four to eight inches long and slightly curved, with white at the tip of each scale. The bark of young trees is smooth, but that of older trees breaks into plates separated by furrows. Eastern White Pines grow to be 70 to 100 feet tall, and can live for 200 to 250 years! They are the largest conifers in Minnesota, and a favorite place for bald eagles to build their nests.

Weather observations

Here are some weather observations from past years

Friday, December 92012: record snowfall of 10.5”; 2020: 52° and sunny
Saturday, December 102021: record snowfall of 11.0”, eclipsing old record of 1.8” set in 2013
Sunday, December 112010: record snowfall of 16.3 inches
Monday, December 122012: mild and sunny, with the high in the 40s
Tuesday, December 132014: high of 51° and foggy
Wednesday, December 142010: single digits below zero
Thursday, December 152014: record high of 51°; third consecutive day with highs above 50°
Friday, December 162000: record snowfall of 7.0 inches
Saturday, December 172011: cloudy, high in 30s
Sunday, December 182000: record snowfall of 6.5 inches
Monday, December 191983: record low of 29 below zero
Tuesday, December 202010: record snowfall of 4.6 inches
Wednesday, December 211996: record low of 24 below zero
Thursday, December 221983: record low of 20 below zero

Photo/Image credits

All photos copyright Nina Manzi, except:

  • Keith Henjum: Hooded Mergansers
  • Dean Lokken: Rabbit
  • Bill Marchel, MN Conservation Volunteer: Coyotes
  • Gary Sater: Mallard Duck, Pie-billed Grebe

Support from readers makes St. Croix 360 possible.

Please contribute today

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 is an independent news source founded in 2010, with more than 3,500 subscribers today. We publish stories that inform and inspire, completely supported by financial contributions from readers. More »

Share News

Please contact us to send tips, ideas, information, press releases, and other news.

Submit Event

St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash for the Lower St. Croix Valley and sister site North Woods and Waters Lynx for the larger watershed. Please submit listings there and contact us to consider for promotion.

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to St. Croix 360 and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email greg@stcroix360.com

Afton State Park phenology, Dec. 9 to 22