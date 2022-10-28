St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

No ads, no paywall — just river stories

Twenty more readers contributed to St. Croix 360 in the last week — please join them!

By | | < 1 minute read

St. Croix 360 is different than most online news sources. Our site doesn’t have ads breaking up your reading and there is no paywall closing it off to the public. We stay focused on the stories and make sure anyone can read them.

Without those other revenue sources, we turn to our readers.

Since last week, when we announced our goal of 360 financial supporters this year, 20 more people contributed! That brings us to 200 total. Now we need you. Please click here to contribute.

Online ads don’t make much money for publications like St. Croix 360 and paywalls present their own problems:

“Increasingly, the fact-based news that’s necessary for a pro-democracy citizenry is behind a paywall,” reported the journalism institute Poynter earlier this year. Meanwhile, misinformation is free.

St. Croix 360 is dedicated to keeping our stories accurate and accessible to all. We hope you will help make that possible. Thank you in advance.

Support St. Croix 360

Comments

  1. Just river stories? Why the story opposing hunting bears with dogs? What does that have to do with the St. Croix River? No pollution, etc. Is this a balanced publication? Hunting bear with dogs makes them more wary of humans and helps keep them out of trouble with humans and private properties.

    Reply

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 is an independent news source founded in 2010, with more than 3,500 subscribers today. We publish stories that inform and inspire, completely supported by financial contributions from readers. More »

Share News

Please contact us to send tips, ideas, information, press releases, and other news.

Submit Event

St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash for the Lower St. Croix Valley and sister site North Woods and Waters Lynx for the larger watershed. Please submit listings there and contact us to consider for promotion.

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to St. Croix 360 and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email greg@stcroix360.com

No ads, no paywall — just river stories