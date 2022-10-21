St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

National Park Service to conduct brush removal, November 1-18

St. Croix National Scenic Riverway seeks to improve habitat near Sunrise Ferry Landing.

By | | < 1 minute read

The St. Croix National Scenic Riverway plans to conduct understory brush removal in the Riverway corridor along the St. Croix River in Polk County, Wisconsin from approximately November 1 –18, 2022 depending on weather and site conditions. The National Park Service (NPS) is conducting mechanical brush removal as part of an effort to improve prairie, savanna, and mixed forest habitat. 

The areas where brush removal is to occur: 

  • Sterling Barrens; located in Sterling Township in Polk County, 10 miles west of Cushing, Wisconsin. This work site is located east of Sunrise Ferry Landing.   
  • Sunrise Campground; located in Sterling Township in Polk County, 10 miles west of Cushing, Wisconsin. This work site is located west of Sunrise Ferry Landing.  

The NPS has developed detailed plans for brush removal and work will be carried out by contracted personnel. Work will be restricted to times when the ground is dry and/or frozen. Work will be rescheduled if conditions are not favorable within the planned timeframe. The project area, including the Sunrise Campground, will be closed to the public while work is actively occurring. Operations are not expected to impact use of Sunrise Ferry Landing. 

For additional information, contact the St. Croix River Visitor Center in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, at 715-483-2274.  Updates regarding brush removal work will be posted to the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway website and Facebook page when exact days are determined. 

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 is an independent news source founded in 2010, with more than 3,500 subscribers today. We publish stories that inform and inspire, completely supported by financial contributions from readers. More »

Share News

Please contact us to send tips, ideas, information, press releases, and other news.

Submit Event

St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash for the Lower St. Croix Valley and sister site North Woods and Waters Lynx for the larger watershed. Please submit listings there and contact us to consider for promotion.

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to St. Croix 360 and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email greg@stcroix360.com

License

Creative Commons License Attribution-ShareAlikeCreative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike
National Park Service to conduct brush removal, November 1-18