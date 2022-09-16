Visit St. Croix 360 at the Marine Fall Festival

Sept. 17 event to feature craft demonstrations, local wares for sale, sheepdogs, river maps, and much more.









St. Croix 360 will offer maps, poetry, and river talk at the Marine Fall Festival in Marine on St. Croix tomorrow, Sept. 17. The event, sponsored by the Marine Mills Folk School, features traditional crafts and activities, handmade wares for sale, live music including a bluegrass jam session, clogging, old-time games and costumes for kids, and more.

From 10AM to 2PM on Saturday, September 17, the Marine Fall Festival will take place at Marine Mills Folk School (550 Pine Street). From 2PM to dusk, the festival will continue in downtown Marine on St. Croix. This annual, family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Registration is NOT needed for this event. Just show up and enjoy!

One unique demonstration will be sheep herding, with a professional shepherd and highly-skilled border collies moving sheep around a large field. It is provided by Koru Farm, located a little ways upriver in Sunrise, Minn.

St. Croix 360’s table will be staffed by founder Greg Seitz (and family). We will have some brand-new river maps to view and buy, a chance to write short haiku poems, river gear to discuss, and conversation about the St. Croix and recent stories.

Visit the Marine Mills Folk School website for more information. We hope to see you there!