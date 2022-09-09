St. Croix Valley art fair season kicks off with Kinnickinnic River event

Art on the Kinni (Photo courtesy River Falls Community Arts Base)

For decades, artists have flocked to the St. Croix River Valley and its many communities, large and small, to be inspired by the water, woods, flora and fauna.

From 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on September 10, residents and visitors alike will see the intersection of art and nature on display at the annual “Art On the Kinni” event along the Kinnickinnic River in downtown River Falls, Wis. The event features 70+ juried artists, along with several budding artists, a children’s art tent, two musical venues and eight food vendors.

This lovely fair is always held on the first Saturday after Labor Day and is presented by River Falls Community Arts Base (CAB).

Art On the Kinni is one of nearly a dozen featured events included in ArtReach St. Croix’s Take Me to the River 2022 program, a curated collection of events that celebrate “Art at Every Bend in the River” over the course of four weekends starting September 10 and ending October 2, 2022.

Dates and times and additional information for each event can be found online at takemetotheriver.info. There’s also an interactive map to help visitors navigate their way between events or create a customized arts experience.

This year’s Take Me to the River events are:

September 10:

Art on the Kinni, River Falls, WI. Featuring 70+ juried artists, a children’s art tent, two musical venues and eight food vendors. takemetotheriver.info/art-on-the-kinni/

September 16-18:

Art at the Acreage, Osceola, WI (Sat. only). Visit the home of the Horst Rechelbacher Foundation to see the newly reconstructed greenhouse, Rechlebacher’s art gallery and more. takemetotheriver.info/acreage/

Mary Jo Van Dell Studio, Marine on St. Croix, MN. Located above the Marine General Store. Featuring Mary Jo's contemporary oil paintings as well as fine art by established ceramic, wood, glass and sculptural artists from the region. takemetotheriver.info/mary-jo-van-dell/

Four Artists at Terra Incognita, Stillwater, MN. Enjoy coffee, Milly's Kitchen Madness and Bakes, and raku firing while viewing the garden and artworks. takemetotheriver.info/terra-incognita/

River Valley Potters Fall Studio Sales, three locations: Marine on St. Croix and Shafer, MN. Join host potters Peter Jadoonath, Guillermo & Alana Cuellar, and Nick Earl for a weekend of pottery and community at their annual fall studio sales. takemetotheriver.info/river-valley-potters-fall-studio-sales/

Shafer, MN. Join host potters Peter Jadoonath, Guillermo & Alana Cuellar, and Nick Earl for a weekend of pottery and community at their annual fall studio sales. takemetotheriver.info/river-valley-potters-fall-studio-sales/

Art on Rustic Road 13, Hudson, WI (Sat. & Sun.). Featuring 10 artists displaying an array of work including ceramics, paintings, leaded glass, custom furniture and textiles. takemetotheriver.info/rustic-road/

September 24-25:

26th Annual Art & Artists Celebration at Franconia Sculpture Park, Shafer, MN

(Sat. only). A full day of tours, land art, workshops, and performances as part of the official closing celebration for the inaugural 4Ground: Midwest Land Art Biennial. takemetotheriver.info/franconia/

Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival, Hudson, WI. Original artwork of 90+ juried artists, artist demos, and live music and performances. takemetotheriver.info/spirit-of-the-st-croix-art-festival/

Afton Art in the Park, Afton, MN. The 44th Annual two-day outdoor fine arts and makers market with 90+ vendors showcasing fine arts, pottery, woodwork, jewelry, photography, sculpture, fiber and more. takemetotheriver.info/afton/

October 1-2:

Rivertown Fall Art Festival, Stillwater, MN. This annual juried Art Festival features over 150 artisans showcasing specialty hand-crafted items. takemetotheriver.info/rivertown/

August 25-October 1:

Tales to Tell Gallery Exhibition at ArtReach St. Croix, Stillwater, MN (Wed.–Sat.). takemetotheriver.info/artreach-exhibition/

Take Me to the River: Experience the intersection of arts and nature in the St. Croix Valley as you explore the region’s art fairs, festivals and open artist studios. Take Me to the River is powered by ArtReach St. Croix in partnership with the regional art fairs & festivals.