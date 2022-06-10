Vatten Paddlar offers canoe, kayak, and SUP races on St. Croix headwaters lakes

July 9 competition on northwest Wisconsin lakes has two distances and opportunities for all levels.

Photo courtesy Vatten Paddlar

Register now for the 2022 Vatten Paddlar, to be held July 9 on the beautiful Eau Claire chain of lakes!

Whether you decide to enter the Vatten Paddlar – Canoe, Kayak and Stand Up Paddleboard Races to win or to just enjoy an adventure with dozens of other paddling enthusiasts, your day on the Eau Claire Chain of Lakes will be amazing. The crystal clear waters of this chain of lakes and the hospitality of our community is a combination that’s pretty hard to beat. Join us for this northern Wisconsin adventure.

Choose your adventure: recreational paddlers and families may prefer the 5-mile distance for stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), kayaks, and canoes. Racers and folks out for more of a challenge enjoy the 10-mile distance for kayaks and canoes.

Watch and cheer Vatten Paddlar participants as they finish at Clearwater Resort in the Mooney Bay channel of Lower Eau Claire Lake. Bring the family and friends to this family friendly post-race gathering. Free water, fresh fruit and cookies will be available for the race participants on the outdoor patio overlooking the lake. Please do not bring your own beverages and food as lodge amenities include Beer, Wine Coolers, Pop, Tom & Mel’s Famous Rootbeer Floats, Pizza’s and Pizza Fries. Bar is cash only.

Top finishers in each division for both the 5- and 10-mile events will win awards, and all participants are eligible for raffle prizes. Register by 8:00 p.m. Friday July 8, and you could be a winner!

We have prizes galore – early bird, grand including a youth prize, door, front and middle of the pack, and more! Plus, all 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers in each distance, division, and category get a custom medal.

The Eau Claire Lakes in Barnes, Wisconsin, offer clear water, beautiful scenery, and abundant fish and wildlife. Overnight accommodations include camping, resorts, short-term rentals, and a hotel. Bring your family and friends along for even more paddling fun!

