Northwest Wisconsin Lakes Conference offers presentations and more about region’s waters

Annual event brings together property-owners, scientists, and others to talk about a variety of subjects affecting area lakes.

A lake on the Yellow River in Spooner, Wis. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

This year’s Northwest Wisconsin Lakes Conference is coming soon and will offer both online and in-person options for those interested in the latest information about our area’s lakes. This educational event will be held on Friday, June 17th from 9 am until 3:45 pm at the Spooner High School, 801 County Highway A. Check-in and continental breakfast will be available starting at 8 am.

The registration deadline for both online and in-person participants is June 12th.

Visit the conference website to view/print the brochure with program details and to register.

The event will kick off with an inspirational keynote by Ted Rulseh, author of “A Lakeside Companion”. Paul Garrison, retired WDNR Limnologist says that Rulseh’s book explains, “how little things that shore residents do on their property can have a large impact on the lake’s ecology.”

A variety of other presentations will follow covering subjects that include: wave propagation and water quality impacts, harmful algal blooms, building capacity for your lake organization, permitting tips, strategies for working with habitat restoration contractors, current trends in wildlife and climate impacts, state policy changes and aquatic invasive species updates.

Participants will have many opportunities to build relationships and connect with exhibitors, contractors, and nonprofits helping to protect lakes and water quality. The agenda shown on the website and in the brochure has headphone icons that show the single stream of online presentations for those that cannot attend in person.

Cost for the event is $45 for in-person (includes lunch); $10 for in-person students (includes lunch), or $10 for online participation. For anyone wishing to have an exhibit table at the conference, the cost is $20.

Sessions and speakers:

Hidden Lake Creatures , Emily Heald, UW Division of Extension VIRTUAL

, Emily Heald, UW Division of Extension Developing Organizational Capacity for Lake Organizations , Eric Olson, Extension Lakes

, Eric Olson, Extension Lakes Tips & Ideas for Working Smoothly with a Habitat Restoration Contractor , Patrick Goggin, Extension Lakes

, Patrick Goggin, Extension Lakes Wave Propagation & Water Quality Impacts on Fresh Water Lakes, Phase 2 , Capt. Tim Tyre, Terra Vigilis Security Group & Mike Mortensen, Carroll University VIRTUAL

, Capt. Tim Tyre, Terra Vigilis Security Group & Mike Mortensen, Carroll University Score Your Shore – WI’s New Shoreline Evaluation Tool , Pamela Toshner, WDNR & Amy Kowalski, Extension Lakes

, Pamela Toshner, WDNR & Amy Kowalski, Extension Lakes Sharing Our Message Early: Reaching New Owners Before They Buy , Madeline Roberts, UW-Madison Extension Washburn County & Kathy Bartilson, Washburn County Lakes & Rivers Association

, Madeline Roberts, UW-Madison Extension Washburn County & Kathy Bartilson, Washburn County Lakes & Rivers Association Harmful Algal Blooms & Health in Wisconsin , Jordan Murray, WI Division of Public Health & Amanda Koch, WI Dept. of Health Services VIRTUAL

, Jordan Murray, WI Division of Public Health & Amanda Koch, WI Dept. of Health Services Construction & Use of Aquatic Barriers to Improve AIS Control , Chuck Druckrey, Marinette County Land & Water Conservation

, Chuck Druckrey, Marinette County Land & Water Conservation WI Water Policy Update 2022 , Michael Engleson, Wisconsin Lakes

, Michael Engleson, Wisconsin Lakes WDNR Water ePermitting System: Erosion Control Permit Applications , Sarah Rhodes, WDNR VIRTUAL

, Sarah Rhodes, WDNR Brook Trout Reserves: Adaptation Strategies in the Face of Climate Change , Paul Cunningham, WDNR

, Paul Cunningham, WDNR Working Together: Three Ways to Engage Your Neighbors in Lake Stewardship, Lake Association Panel

