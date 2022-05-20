Bike tour explores geology of Marine and Scandia

Learning about local geology in 2021. (Courtesy Marine Mills Folk School)

Returning by popular demand to Marine Mills Folk School is the “Geology Bike Tour” led by retired geologist and biking enthusiast Dale Setterholm. A morning and afternoon tour will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 with room for 16 participants in each session.

Setterholm takes attendees on a 15-mile ride through the rolling countrysides of Marine on St. Croix and Scandia, Minn., stopping frequently to explore some of the geologic features of the area and to provide an explanation of how they were formed and how they affect life on this landscape.

“Bicycling offers an ideal pace to examine the landscape thoroughly, but still cover a large area,” Dale says. “Attendees won’t just see these features; they’ll feel them as they alternately climb and descend, mainly on low-traffic roads and paths.”

The route includes the deep St. Croix River valley and the flat terraces on its shoulders; exposures of ancient bedrock on the climb out of the valley; a rolling terrain of features related to sediment deposited by glaciers and subsequently eroded by their meltwater; discussion of groundwater resources and lakes; and a glide back into the valley.

“Geology Bike Tour” on Saturday, June 11, morning session (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) and afternoon session (2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.) is suited to adults (18+) who are comfortable riding at least 15 miles including hills. Dale is great at accommodating differing rider speeds, and some bikers walk up the steepest hills. Participants will be required to wear a helmet and to follow safe riding practices. Departure is from Marine Mills Folk School located at 550 Pine St., Marine on St. Croix, MN 55047.

Visit https://marinemillsfolkschool.org/ to register, for additional information, and to see a complete list of classes.