‘Art Benches’ offer reading and creative activities in St. Croix Valley this summer

Five 'Books & Benches' events scheduled from Osceola to Prescott.

Books & Benches activities at the “Two Rivers Rest” Art Bench in Somerset, Wis. (Courtesy The Phipps)

Gather at the art benches, listen to stories, participate in art & nature activities with National Park Service Rangers and take home free books!

Free and open to the public.

Current CDC guidelines will be followed at these events to protect the health and wellbeing of all participants.

Books & Benches is a project of the Somerset Elementary Family Book Drive in partnership with The Phipps and local libraries to increase summer reading and expose families to community art in the St. Croix River Valley. Special thanks to W.H.O. Books for its donation of new books to give out free to participants. W.H.O. Book’s mission is to spread social awareness of diversity, equity, and acceptance. To learn more, go to whobooks.org.

The Art Bench Trail is a program of The Phipps Center for the Arts, Hudson, WI in partnership with the St. Croix Valley Foundation and the National Park Service.

Questions? Contact Erin at ehoff@somerset.wi.k12.us or Anastasia at ashartin@thephipps.org.