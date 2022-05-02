St. Croix 360

‘Art Benches’ offer reading and creative activities in St. Croix Valley this summer

Five 'Books & Benches' events scheduled from Osceola to Prescott.

2 minute read

Books & Benches activities at the “Two Rivers Rest” Art Bench in Somerset, Wis. (Courtesy The Phipps)

Gather at the art benches, listen to stories, participate in art & nature activities with National Park Service Rangers and take home free books! 

Free and open to the public.

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 – 10:30 a.m. 

Mill Pond Park – Osceola, Wisconsin 
In partnership with Osceola Public Library 
(In case of rain, event will move to Library)  

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – 11:00 a.m. 

Lakefront Park, Picnic Point – Hudson, Wisconsin 
In partnership with Hudson Area Public Library 
(In case of rain, event will move to The Phipps) 

Thursday, June 23, 2022 – 10:00 a.m.  

Larry Forrest Memorial Park – Somerset, Wisconsin 
In partnership with Somerset Public Library 
(In case of rain, event will move to Library) 

Friday, June 24, 2022 – 10:30 a.m. 

Freedom Park – Prescott, Wisconsin 
In partnership with Prescott Public Library 

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 – 10:30 a.m.  

Croixdale – Bayport, Minnesota
In partnership with Bayport Public Library 
(In case of rain, event will move to Library)

Current CDC guidelines will be followed at these events to protect the health and wellbeing of all participants. 

Books & Benches is a project of the Somerset Elementary Family Book Drive in partnership with The Phipps and local  libraries to increase summer reading and expose families to community art in the St. Croix River Valley. Special thanks  to W.H.O. Books for its donation of new books to give out free to participants. W.H.O. Book’s mission is to spread social  awareness of diversity, equity, and acceptance. To learn more, go to whobooks.org. 

The Art Bench Trail is a program of The Phipps Center for the Arts, Hudson, WI in partnership with  the St. Croix Valley Foundation and the National Park Service. 

Questions? Contact Erin at ehoff@somerset.wi.k12.us or Anastasia at ashartin@thephipps.org.

