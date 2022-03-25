St. Croix 360

Six ways of seeing the St. Croix: People places

Transportation corridors and population centers offer recognizable landmarks.

On top of the numerous natural variables, the primary infrastructure of Euro-American civilization — cities and roads — has spread across the St. Croix River region. These might be some of the most familiar features to people who live in and visit the area.

The map above shows the major highways and most of the incorporated cities located in the watershed.

  1. Another way of seeing the watershed could be from a pre-colonial, indigenous perspective. As I write that I am conscious that that is not possible. Still…..

