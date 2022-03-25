Six ways of seeing the St. Croix: People places

On top of the numerous natural variables, the primary infrastructure of Euro-American civilization — cities and roads — has spread across the St. Croix River region. These might be some of the most familiar features to people who live in and visit the area.
The map above shows the major highways and most of the incorporated cities located in the watershed.
Comments
Lee Lewis says
Another way of seeing the watershed could be from a pre-colonial, indigenous perspective. As I write that I am conscious that that is not possible. Still…..
Greg Seitz says
Indeed. Stay tuned for next week’s sixth and final map in the series.