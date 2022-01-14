St. Croix 360

St. Croix speaker series returns with Ice Age Trail thru-hiker

Wild Rivers Conservancy announces three events to hear fresh perspectives from throughout the watershed.

Emily Ford and Diggins (Courtesy Emily Ford)

Our beloved Riverway Speaker Series is returning!

Beginning in January 2022, Wild Rivers Conservancy staff will bring experts to you throughout the watershed, sharing important messages and enriching your understanding of the natural resources, cultural values, and recreational opportunities that make the Riverway special.

Last winter, Emily Ford set out on a 1,200-mile journey to become the first woman and person of color to thru-hike the Ice Age Trail. The 69-day journey with her sled dog companion, Diggins, not only proved to be a feat of physical and mental endurance, it also became a spiritual journey and movement to make the outdoors more accessible for everyone.

Join us on January 27th to hear Emily’s story, as she shares her harrowing journey and the impact it is having on people and communities across the nation.

Tickets:

  • Adult 21+: $20, includes a signature cocktail
  • Under 21: $10
Details and registration

Stay tuned for more on our other Speaker Series events:

  • February: Wolves of the Northwoods, Hayward, WI
  • March: Fly Fishing the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, Minneapolis, MN

