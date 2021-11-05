Guided night hike offers owl prowling on National Park trails

Riverway After Dark: Owl Prowl
Tue, November 9, 2021
6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Have you ever heard a hoot in the night and wondered what it was? Likely an owl, right? But how do you know which species or what its call means? Join the Owl Prowl for a night hike guided by National Park Service Ranger Dan and Conservancy Naturalist Jeremiah as we look to the trees and follow the sounds of our local owls. Together, we will learn how to find, identify, and interpret the language of our mysterious friends.
Hike Length: 2.2 Miles
Hike Difficulty: Good for most skill levels
Features or other notes of interest: Relatively flat loop, good for families, managed by the local National Park Service unit, wonderful wildlife habitat, water and bluff features
Bathrooms: No bathrooms at this location
Vehicle admission/ park pass: No vehicle admission or park pass costs
Cost: $10 per participant
Recommended items to bring/ wear:
- Long pants
- Upper body layers like a long-sleeved shirt and jacket (moisture-wicking fabric is always a plus)
- Shoes or boots with traction
- Hat or beanie
- Gloves or mittens
- Flashlight or headlamp
- Adequate water
