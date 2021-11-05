Guided night hike offers owl prowling on National Park trails

Learn how to find, identify, and interpret the language of our mysterious owl friends.

Great-horned owl and owlet, Lake Elmo, MN (Robert George/iNaturalist)

Riverway After Dark: Owl Prowl

Tue, November 9, 2021

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Have you ever heard a hoot in the night and wondered what it was? Likely an owl, right? But how do you know which species or what its call means? Join the Owl Prowl for a night hike guided by National Park Service Ranger Dan and Conservancy Naturalist Jeremiah as we look to the trees and follow the sounds of our local owls. Together, we will learn how to find, identify, and interpret the language of our mysterious friends.

Hike Length: 2.2 Miles

Hike Difficulty: Good for most skill levels

Features or other notes of interest: Relatively flat loop, good for families, managed by the local National Park Service unit, wonderful wildlife habitat, water and bluff features

Bathrooms: No bathrooms at this location

Vehicle admission/ park pass: No vehicle admission or park pass costs

Cost: $10 per participant

Recommended items to bring/ wear: