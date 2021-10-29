New signs honoring Walter Mondale dedicated along river

River champion in U.S. Senate is remembered for helping protect the Wild and Scenic St. Croix.

The families of Walter Mondale and Gaylord Nelson flank Rep. Ryan Winkler and Sen. Karin Housley around the new sign at Log House Landing in Scandia. (Photo courtesy Pam Smith)

New signs erected at five points along the St. Croix River are celebrating the legacy of the late Walter Mondale, former senator and vice president, and lifelong champion of the river. Events last week featured elected officials and descendants of both Mondale and his partner in river protection, Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin.

Pam Smith was one of the event organizers, and reported a good visit to Log House remembering the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act authors, and their long-lasting love for the St. Croix and its tributaries.

“It was a splendid autumn morning on the St. Croix, and the program included comments from Walter Mondale’s son, Mayor Christine Maefsky and Rep. Ryan Winkler,” Smith said. “All emphasized the ongoing effort by citizens that is needed to keep the St. Croix River wild and scenic and to honor the legacy of those who worked so diligently to protect it.”

Other signs have been installed at the Boom Site boat landing, at the top of the staircase leading to the carry-in unloading area; Interstate Park, in the Visitor Center parking lot by tour boat launch; Wild River State Park on the Visitor Center deck; and St. Croix State Park’s visitor center.

The signs are part of legislation passed in 2019 to honor Mondale on the St. Croix. Five state park sites along the river were renamed in his honor, and a portion of the river was designated as the Walter F. Mondale Scenic River Way.



