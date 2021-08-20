St. Croix 360

Volunteers needed for two river clean-ups

From the upper watershed to the lower, local citizens and groups are working to keep waters clean.

Events on Saturday, Sept. 11 will organize volunteers to remove trash and help protect the St. Croix and Namekagon Rivers.

2021 Namekagon Clean Up

September 11, 9 to 6 p.m.
Hayward, Wis.
Organized by Wild Rivers Conservancy and partners

Kick off the day’s festivities in Hayward, Wisconsin at 9:00 AM and work your way up and downstream to pick up trash in and around the Namekagon. From kayaks and drift boats to cars and on foot, we’ll pick up as much as we can on land and water before meeting back up in Hayward.

After reuniting in Hayward, celebrate the good work you’ve done with an afterparty downtown from 3:00-6:00 PM! This community celebration featuring good brew from Angry Minnow, delicious food, fun prizes, and live music will top off a day of coming together for the benefit of our rivers.

Details and registration

River Rally: St. Croix River Clean Up

September 11, 2021
Stillwater, Minn.
Organized by Community Thread and partners

Help support the preservation, protection and appreciation of our river with Community Thread’s River Rally: St. Croix River Clean Up. The scenic St. Croix River is where we go to canoe, fish, swim, or simply take in the view. Community Thread’s River Rally engages local volunteers who love the river and is open to volunteers age 14 and older.

Opportunities:

  • St. Croix River Clean-up: Help support the preservation, protection and appreciation of the St. Croix River by cleaning up the islands and shoreline of the St. Croix River from the Boom Site to the High Bridge via pontoon boat. (We may need to cancel the pontoon clean up due to the low river, we will do our best to assign you to another River Rally clean up site)
  • Boom Site Clean-up: Help with land-based clean up at the Boom Site along the St. Croix River
  • Browns Creek Trail Clean-up: Help with trail clean up along the Brown’s Creek State Trail
  • Storm Drain Clean-up and Stenciling: Help to protect the St. Croix River from storm water pollution by cleaning up curbside debris and stenciling storm drains in downtown and the north hill neighborhood of Stillwater.
Details and registration

