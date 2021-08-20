Volunteers needed for two river clean-ups

From the upper watershed to the lower, local citizens and groups are working to keep waters clean.

Events on Saturday, Sept. 11 will organize volunteers to remove trash and help protect the St. Croix and Namekagon Rivers.

2021 Namekagon Clean Up

September 11, 9 to 6 p.m.

Hayward, Wis.

Organized by Wild Rivers Conservancy and partners

Kick off the day’s festivities in Hayward, Wisconsin at 9:00 AM and work your way up and downstream to pick up trash in and around the Namekagon. From kayaks and drift boats to cars and on foot, we’ll pick up as much as we can on land and water before meeting back up in Hayward.

After reuniting in Hayward, celebrate the good work you’ve done with an afterparty downtown from 3:00-6:00 PM! This community celebration featuring good brew from Angry Minnow, delicious food, fun prizes, and live music will top off a day of coming together for the benefit of our rivers.

River Rally: St. Croix River Clean Up

September 11, 2021

Stillwater, Minn.

Organized by Community Thread and partners

Help support the preservation, protection and appreciation of our river with Community Thread’s River Rally: St. Croix River Clean Up. The scenic St. Croix River is where we go to canoe, fish, swim, or simply take in the view. Community Thread’s River Rally engages local volunteers who love the river and is open to volunteers age 14 and older.

Opportunities: