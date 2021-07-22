Stillwater sets date to celebrate opening of Lift Bridge and Loop Trail

Via the Greater Stillwater Area Chamber of Commerce:
Join us for a historic Community Celebration as we officially open the Loop Trail — a newly constructed 4.7 loop trail system that connects the historic Lift Bridge with the St. Croix River Crossing Bridge. Saturday, August 14th, 2021 – Lowell Park, Stillwater MN
The event will kick off with an official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, with dignitaries from both the state of Minnesota and Wisconsin to celebrate the re-opening of the Lift Bridge and shared loop trail between two states, two historic bridges and the beautiful St. Croix River. The official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony is brought to you by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Celebrations continue throughout the day!
August 14 events
- 10:00 a.m. – Beer Garden Opens, Sponsored by the Greater Stillwater Area Chamber of Commerce
- 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. – Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
- 11:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Bike Rodeo ***LOCATION: St. Croix Trailhead***
- 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. – Mascot Dance Off
- 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. – Curio Dance Group
- 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. – The Zephyr Theatre & Phipps Center for the Arts
- 3:00 – 5:30 p.m. – Broken Spoke Band, Sponsored by the Water Street Inn
- 6:00 – 9:30 p.m. – Tim Sigler Band 9:30 –
- 10:00 p.m. – Fireworks
- 11:00 p.m. – Beer Garden Closes
August 15 events
- Bridge the Valley Bike Ride – Find out more and register HERE!
This historic Celebration is sponsored by the City of Stillwater, in collaboration with the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Washington County, as well as partnering efforts with community members from various cities in the area including Oak Park Heights, Bayport, Hudson, WI., New Richmond, WI. Somerset, WI, St. Joseph Township, WI, St. Croix County, Washington County and numerous civic clubs, organizations and businesses. THANK YOU SPONSORS & EVENT PARTNERS!
Lowell Park Exhibits
- Brown’s Creek & Gateway Trail Association
- Community Thread
- Health Partners
- Lakeview EMS
- Lakeview Hospital
- Minnesota Department of Transportation
- National Park Service
- Stillwater Area School District 834
- Stillwater Fire
- Stillwater Police
- Sunrise Rotary Club
- Sustainable Stillwater
- The Zephyr Theatre
- Wild Rivers Conservancy
St. Croix Trailhead Exhibits
- Family Games
- Food Trucks
- Local Non-Profits
- St. Croix County
- St. Joseph’s Fire Department
