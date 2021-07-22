St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

Stillwater sets date to celebrate opening of Lift Bridge and Loop Trail

Community events will mark one year since the Lift Bridge reopened for bicycles and pedestrians.

By | | 2 minute read

Via the Greater Stillwater Area Chamber of Commerce:

Stillwater Lift Bridge (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Join us for a historic Community Celebration as we officially open the Loop Trail — a newly constructed 4.7 loop trail system that connects the historic Lift Bridge with the St. Croix River Crossing Bridge.  Saturday, August 14th, 2021 – Lowell Park, Stillwater MN

The event will kick off with an official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, with dignitaries from both the state of Minnesota and Wisconsin to celebrate the re-opening of the Lift Bridge and shared loop trail between two states, two historic bridges and the beautiful St. Croix River. The official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony is brought to you by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Celebrations continue throughout the day!

August 14 events

  • 10:00 a.m. – Beer Garden Opens, Sponsored by the Greater Stillwater Area Chamber of Commerce
  • 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. – Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
  • 11:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Bike Rodeo ***LOCATION: St. Croix Trailhead***
  • 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. – Mascot Dance Off
  • 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. – Curio Dance Group
  • 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. – The Zephyr Theatre & Phipps Center for the Arts
  • 3:00 – 5:30 p.m. – Broken Spoke Band, Sponsored by the Water Street Inn
  • 6:00 – 9:30 p.m. – Tim Sigler Band 9:30 –
  • 10:00 p.m. ­­– Fireworks
  • 11:00 p.m. – Beer Garden Closes

August 15 events

  • Bridge the Valley Bike Ride – Find out more and register HERE!

This historic Celebration is sponsored by the City of Stillwater, in collaboration with the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Washington County, as well as partnering efforts with community members from various cities in the area including Oak Park Heights, Bayport, Hudson, WI., New Richmond, WI. Somerset, WI, St. Joseph Township, WI, St. Croix County, Washington County and numerous civic clubs, organizations and businesses. THANK YOU SPONSORS & EVENT PARTNERS!

Lowell Park Exhibits

  • Brown’s Creek & Gateway Trail Association
  • Community Thread
  • Health Partners
  • Lakeview EMS
  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Minnesota Department of Transportation
  • National Park Service
  • Stillwater Area School District 834
  • Stillwater Fire
  • Stillwater Police
  • Sunrise Rotary Club
  • Sustainable Stillwater
  • The Zephyr Theatre
  • Wild Rivers Conservancy

St. Croix Trailhead Exhibits

  • Family Games
  • Food Trucks
  • Local Non-Profits
  • St. Croix County
  • St. Joseph’s Fire Department

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 builds support for river stewardship, and connects people and organizations. It is an independent news source produced by Greg Seitz, with past support from the St. Croix River Association.

Donate to St. Croix 360 today »

Story of 360

One of the biggest challenges facing the St. Croix River is harmful blooms of algae in in the lower river, due to excess nutrients in runoff. The goal is to restore the river by reducing phosphorus levels to 360 tons/year. Learn more »

Share Your News

St. Croix 360 is powered by a broad community of St. Croix River-loving people. Please visit our submission page to send tips, press releases, and other news.

Submit an Event

Lower St. Croix: St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash.

For events elsewhere in the watershed, contact St. Croix 360 directly.

St. Croix 360 Syndication

To help increase awareness of the St. Croix River, news organizations and other outlets are free to share St. Croix 360 content, as long as you follow a few simple rules.

Republish St. Croix 360 stories »

Partners