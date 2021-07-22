Stillwater sets date to celebrate opening of Lift Bridge and Loop Trail

Community events will mark one year since the Lift Bridge reopened for bicycles and pedestrians.

Via the Greater Stillwater Area Chamber of Commerce:

Stillwater Lift Bridge (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Join us for a historic Community Celebration as we officially open the Loop Trail — a newly constructed 4.7 loop trail system that connects the historic Lift Bridge with the St. Croix River Crossing Bridge. Saturday, August 14th, 2021 – Lowell Park, Stillwater MN

The event will kick off with an official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, with dignitaries from both the state of Minnesota and Wisconsin to celebrate the re-opening of the Lift Bridge and shared loop trail between two states, two historic bridges and the beautiful St. Croix River. The official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony is brought to you by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Celebrations continue throughout the day!

August 14 events

10:00 a.m. – Beer Garden Opens, Sponsored by the Greater Stillwater Area Chamber of Commerce

10:00 – 11:00 a.m. – Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

11:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Bike Rodeo ***LOCATION: St. Croix Trailhead***

1:00 – 1:30 p.m. – Mascot Dance Off

1:30 – 2:00 p.m. – Curio Dance Group

2:00 – 3:00 p.m. – The Zephyr Theatre & Phipps Center for the Arts

3:00 – 5:30 p.m. – Broken Spoke Band, Sponsored by the Water Street Inn

6:00 – 9:30 p.m. – Tim Sigler Band 9:30 –

10:00 p.m. ­­– Fireworks

11:00 p.m. – Beer Garden Closes

August 15 events

Bridge the Valley Bike Ride – Find out more and register HERE!

This historic Celebration is sponsored by the City of Stillwater, in collaboration with the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Washington County, as well as partnering efforts with community members from various cities in the area including Oak Park Heights, Bayport, Hudson, WI., New Richmond, WI. Somerset, WI, St. Joseph Township, WI, St. Croix County, Washington County and numerous civic clubs, organizations and businesses. THANK YOU SPONSORS & EVENT PARTNERS!

Lowell Park Exhibits

Brown’s Creek & Gateway Trail Association

Community Thread

Health Partners

Lakeview EMS

Lakeview Hospital

Minnesota Department of Transportation

National Park Service

Stillwater Area School District 834

Stillwater Fire

Stillwater Police

Sunrise Rotary Club

Sustainable Stillwater

The Zephyr Theatre

Wild Rivers Conservancy

St. Croix Trailhead Exhibits