St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

St. Croix National Scenic Riverway seeks public input on bike trail near Cable

A short stretch of trail crossing National Park Service land would open up a new riding option.

By | | 2 minute read

Via the Saint Croix National Scenic Riverway:

Forest along the proposed trail route. (National Park Service)

The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public input on proposed bike use  on a 0.25-mile connector trail across NPS land near Cable, Wisconsin.  

Earlier this year, the NPS completed the environmental planning and compliance process for the Cable  Connector Trail with a Finding of No Significant Impact. This followed a National Environmental Policy  Act / Environmental Assessment analysis, including a public comment period in fall 2020. 

While the trail itself has been approved, the NPS has a separate process to allow bike use on it. The NPS  Bicycle Rule process requires a special regulation (36 CFR § 4.30) and includes a public comment period  to solicit feedback from community members and partners. 

The Cable Connector Trail would be a 0.25-mile natural surface, multi-use trail connection from the end  of a segment of the Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association’s Wild River Trail on a former  railroad grade, across NPS land, and then connecting to Parker Road. The trail would be open for hiking,  trail running, and mountain bike and electronic-assist bike (e-bike) use in the summer, and silent sports  such as fat-tire bicycling, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing in the winter. No equestrian or other  motorized uses would be permitted, except for authorized vehicles used for trail maintenance,  emergency services, and NPS-permitted special events.  

The proposed rule and instructions for submitting comments can be found at www.regulations.gov by  searching by Regulation Identifier Number (RIN) 1024-AE64. Comments will be accepted through  September 14, 2021. 

Both the Finding of No Significant Impact and Environmental Assessment for the Cable Connector Trail  can be found on the National Park Service Planning, Environmental and Public Comment website

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 builds support for river stewardship, and connects people and organizations. It is an independent news source produced by Greg Seitz, with past support from the St. Croix River Association.

Donate to St. Croix 360 today »

Story of 360

One of the biggest challenges facing the St. Croix River is harmful blooms of algae in in the lower river, due to excess nutrients in runoff. The goal is to restore the river by reducing phosphorus levels to 360 tons/year. Learn more »

Share Your News

St. Croix 360 is powered by a broad community of St. Croix River-loving people. Please visit our submission page to send tips, press releases, and other news.

Submit an Event

Lower St. Croix: St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash.

For events elsewhere in the watershed, contact St. Croix 360 directly.

St. Croix 360 Syndication

To help increase awareness of the St. Croix River, news organizations and other outlets are free to share St. Croix 360 content, as long as you follow a few simple rules.

Republish St. Croix 360 stories »

Partners