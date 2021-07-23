St. Croix National Scenic Riverway seeks public input on bike trail near Cable

Via the Saint Croix National Scenic Riverway:

Forest along the proposed trail route. (National Park Service)

The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public input on proposed bike use on a 0.25-mile connector trail across NPS land near Cable, Wisconsin.

Earlier this year, the NPS completed the environmental planning and compliance process for the Cable Connector Trail with a Finding of No Significant Impact. This followed a National Environmental Policy Act / Environmental Assessment analysis, including a public comment period in fall 2020.

While the trail itself has been approved, the NPS has a separate process to allow bike use on it. The NPS Bicycle Rule process requires a special regulation (36 CFR § 4.30) and includes a public comment period to solicit feedback from community members and partners.

The Cable Connector Trail would be a 0.25-mile natural surface, multi-use trail connection from the end of a segment of the Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association’s Wild River Trail on a former railroad grade, across NPS land, and then connecting to Parker Road. The trail would be open for hiking, trail running, and mountain bike and electronic-assist bike (e-bike) use in the summer, and silent sports such as fat-tire bicycling, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing in the winter. No equestrian or other motorized uses would be permitted, except for authorized vehicles used for trail maintenance, emergency services, and NPS-permitted special events.

The proposed rule and instructions for submitting comments can be found at www.regulations.gov by searching by Regulation Identifier Number (RIN) 1024-AE64. Comments will be accepted through September 14, 2021.

Both the Finding of No Significant Impact and Environmental Assessment for the Cable Connector Trail can be found on the National Park Service Planning, Environmental and Public Comment website.