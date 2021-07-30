St. Croix 360

Shakespeare play to be performed at two St. Croix River parks

Free shows of "A Winter's Tale" offered by touring troupe near St. Croix Falls and Grantsburg.

Shakespeare in the Parks. (Photo courtesy Summit Players)

Wisconsin-based traveling theatre company Summit Players Theatre  is returning to live, outdoor performance after a year off due to COVID-19 and will be performing  Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale from June 12 to August 22 in 24 different Wisconsin State Parks. All  performances will be free and preceded by a 45-minute educational workshop. 

Local performances

“We’re excited to get back to presenting live theatre and bringing people together across Wisconsin,” stated Executive Director A.J. Magoon, a founding member of the organization. “The Winter’s Tale is like Shakespeare’s take on a fairy tale – there’s love, there’s loss, there’s magic and music. The audience gets  to help us reach that happily-ever-after ending, which is a perfect way to return this year.” 

Each The Winter’s Tale show will be 75 minutes long and completely free, in accordance with the company’s mission of creating Shakespeare anyone can afford, attend, and understand. Through a collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Summit Players are also able to introduce audiences around the state to their local parks. 

The group’s educational workshop, “Inside Shakespeare’s Story: The Winter’s Tale” is new this year and  offered before every show. It serves as a way for kids and “fun adults” to get comfortable with the play,  Shakespeare’s language and the way nature played into his works. Participants take part in Shakespeare  games and exercises culminating in performing a short scene. 

This year, the Summit Players team boasts three new members—Maura Atwood, Cole Conrad and Kaylene Howard. All three will act in The Winter’s Tale as well as serving as teaching artists for the  company. 

“We’re coming back with something totally new, which is perfect for people who love us or people who  have never seen us,” said Caroline Norton, Education Director and two-year alumna of the company’s  tours. “There are new things to learn in our workshop, new people to see in our show, new jokes, new  lessons and new fun while still getting that classic Shakespeare in the State Parks experience.

Summit Players Theatre’s 2021 season is supported in part by grants from the Wisconsin Arts Board and  Wisconsin Humanities Council, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views,  findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this project do not necessarily represent those  of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The Wisconsin Humanities Council supports and creates  programs that use history, culture, and discussion to strengthen community life for everyone in  Wisconsin.

All remaining shows:

​August 6
Governor Knowles State Forest*
Workshop 5:30 | Show 7:00

August 7
Interstate State Park
Workshop 5:30 | Show 7:00

August 9
Havenwoods State Forest
Show 7:00

August 13
Kettle Moraine State Forest – Pike Lake Unit
Workshop 5:30 | Show 7:00

August 14
Wildcat Mountain State Park
Workshop 5:30 | Show 7:00

August 15
Perrot State Park*
Workshop 1:00 | Show 2:30

​August 20
Rib Mountain State Park
Workshop 5:30 | Show 7:00

August 21
Flambeau River State Forest*
Workshop 5:30 | Show 7:00

August 22
Lake Wissota State Park
Workshop 1:00 | Show 2:30

  • Denotes first time Summit Players has performed here

More information is available on the Summit Players website.

