Local chapter of Ice Age Trail Alliance announces schedule of 2025 hikes

Several organized group hikes throughout the year will offer chance to walk with others and learn about the renowned Wisconsin path.

Ice Age Trail sign. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The Polk-Burnett area chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance has announced its slate of 2025 hikes to which the public is invited.

Chapter hikes offer the advantage of companionship on the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, often with fellow hikers who are knowledgeable about natural features and flora. The statewide trail stretches for more than 60 miles in the two counties and is built and maintained by chapter volunteers.

The hiking schedule kicks off on Jan. 19 at 1 p.m. with a Sunday post-resolution hike at Straight Lake State Park. This out-and-back hike will go to County Road I, generally following the bluffline above the Straight River, where trumpeter swans often are found. Hikers may choose at County I between a shuttle back to the start or a return hike to the start. A park pass is required for cars in the park.

The chapter’s Earth Day hike on April 27 at 1 p.m. is a gentle hike along the Gandy Dancer State Trail, from the trail’s rest stop in Centuria to 190th Avenue. Hikers may bring a garbage bag for litter picked up along the trail.

The popular annual flora and fauna hike along the St. Croix River will be held on May 18 at 1 p.m. Hikers will meet at Lions Park on Hwy. 87 on the north end of St. Croix Falls and be led on a relaxed-pace and informative hike by naturalist Barb Delaney, who has extensive knowledge of the river valley’s natural phenomena.

The chapter will celebrate National Trails Day on June 1 with a 1 p.m. hike. This year’s hike will explore a northern segment of the trail in the Indian Creek area. Hikers will meet at the Ice Age parking lot on County O/50th Street, and traverse 3.1 miles of forested and hummocky terrain to 30th Street.

The annual moonlight hike will be held on Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. Hikers will meet t the parking lot on County O/270th Avenue, hike north to McKenzie Lake, and north to the McKenzie Creek bridge, then back to the McKenzie boat landing, where Joe Snyder will set up a telescope for viewing the moon, sky conditions permitting. This hike is about two miles long and of intermediate difficulty. Participants are encouraged to bring chairs, treats to share and a beverage. Chairs will be shuttled to the viewing area.

October will bring two hikes. The first on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. is a kick-off hike for the 2025 Mammoth Challenge, which is a program of the Ice Age Trail Alliance. This hike launches from Zillmer parking lot on Day Road in St. Croix Falls and follows Mindy Creek downhill to Lions Park. The creek was named after an Ojibwe woman of the Bad River band who lived and worked by the St. Croix in the area. More about the challenge is available at iceagetrail.org.

The second October hike is the traditional end of season hike and potluck on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. This easy two-mile hike on the Trade River north segment will go from 150th Street to the chapter shed on 140th Street. Non-hikers may join the potluck at 2 p.m.

People may register for hikes by calling Cheryl Whitman at 715 371-0048 or Barb Ceder at 715 410-8069, or by contacting IndianheadChapter@iceagetrail.org Hikes will be cancelled if the weather is inclement.

Hikers should bring water and a snack, dress for the weather, and bring sun lotion or insect repellent, depending on conditions. Intersections near the start of each hike will feature yellow Ice Age event signs for directions.